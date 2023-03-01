Fans Defend Janet Jackson After She’s Shaded By Nephew TJ Jackson, Who Says Her Shows Are ‘Overly Sexualized’ In A Way That ‘Degrades’ Women

Janet Jackson, TJ Jackson

Janet Jackson’s nephew TJ didn’t mince words while recently sharing his opinion on how she performs, but fans are backing her.

Page Six reports TJ, whose father is Janet’s older brother Tito Jackson, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal his thoughts on his aunt’s stage performances after watching a video of her singing “Would You” in concert.

According to Page Six, the video, which has since been restricted, shows the “All For You” hitmaker dancing seductively. It even shows her pretending to perform oral sex on a fan.

“I never liked when she did this in concerts either,” TJ tweeted. “I don’t like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify’s women in a way that’s not healthy. I prefer the ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ Janet.”

I never liked when she did this in concerts either. I don't like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify's women in a way that's not healthy. I prefer the "That's The Way Love Goes" Janet. 👸🏾 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

While replying to a user, TJ reiterated his distaste for his aunt’s over-sexualized performances, stating that “it just diminishes her amazing talent.”

He then shared that the “Control” singer “got a lot dirtier” than her late brother Michael Jackson, who, according to one Twitter user, “was humping the floor” in his performance.

“I’ve traveled and seen how black women are treated better outside the states,” TJ tweeted. “They are truly and rightfully celebrated more and I believe it has a lot to do with how we allow ourselves to be projected here.”

My aunt got a lot dirtier than my uncle..lol but no help needed. 🙂 I've traveled and seen how black women are treated better outside the states. They are truly and rightfully celebrated more and I believe it has a lot to do with how we allow ourselves to be projected here. — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

The 3T member went on to call out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit “WAP,” for not being an example for women.

He wrote, “I love black women. I wish you would respect the black women we put in our music videos and if you are really serious about making a difference stop supporting the negative image many female black celebs today portray. WAP was not a good look.”

He later added, “My aunt is an icon and will always be admired & loved by me. My issue is with WAP & the message it sends our impressionable girls both visually & audibly. Constant repetitive “hoes in this house” isn’t the most empowering message to send to our young girls.”

Fans supported Janet and criticized TJ for a sentiment that some thought was sexist.

TJ JACKSON IS NOT GONNA DISRESPECT JANET… ABSOLUTELY NOTpic.twitter.com/LfFiiYmYmx — mila (@butterflycobain) February 28, 2023

I am screaming 😭 what did TJ think this was ??? The streets ain’t nothing nice to begin with & you brought Janet’s good name into it 😭 we don’t play about her — 𝙠𝙖𝙮 ᥫ᭡ (@kvninv) March 1, 2023

tj jackson be completely in his own world i’m sorry he’s not in touch with reality at all it’s ridiculous bffr janet’s impact was insane and still is 🤨 that’s THE janet jackson let’s not downplay her — shark 🧸 (@greasybatman) February 28, 2023