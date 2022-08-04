Fans defend Miranda Lambert after TikTok users mock her weight

Fans of country singer Miranda Lambert are coming to her defense after her weight was criticized in a recent viral TikTok video.

A video of Lambert performing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on a stage at a recent concert went viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok earlier this week. The singer, 38, entertained the crowd in a t-shirt, denim shorts, and cowboy boots.

However, some users criticized and made jokes about Lambert's body, claiming she appeared overweight and unhealthy. One user referred to the singer as "Miranda HAMbert," as first reported by Page Six. Meanwhile, others mocked Lambert by claiming her ex-husband Blake Shelton "dodged a bullet" after their divorce in 2015.

"Blake sure did better," one user wrote with a laughing emoji, while another stated, "Wait did she eat Blake?" More comments from the video also said Lambert should "go to the gymnasium" or "mix in a salad" to her diet.

Miranda Lambert's fans jumped to her defense after users on TikTok made hateful posts regarding her weight and appearance. Getty Images

Lambert's fans did not take these rude comments easily and quickly jumped to her defense against many of her haters – many of who were men.

"Only BOYS commenting on her weight that aren't even in her laugh," one user replied with 6,000 likes. "I mean…have you seen her man?! She's beautiful."

"I like how it’s only men commenting about her weight. She looks amazing," another fan noted, while one male fan stated, "That is a fine fine woman right there."

Others expressed disappointment over the mockery of Lambert's weight with one person writing, "These comments make me never want to leave my house again. We are the same size and I think she is so beautiful."

In 2019, Lamber married former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in a secret wedding ceremony. The pair tied the knot only just two months after meeting each other and routinely post affectionate videos and photos on social media.

"I just don’t give two s–ts about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else," Lambert told People Magazine last June. "I just care that I’m being me."