Fans descend downtown for big Baltimore sports day

An industry group representing several major U.S. tech companies has opposed the Indian government's proposal against dark patterns, which are used to deceive online users, and said the move would adversely affect the state promise of enabling "ease of doing business" in the economy and bring "regulatory overlap" with existing laws. New Delhi released the draft guidelines (PDF) to prevent and regulate dark patterns for public consultation last month for 30 days until Thursday, October 5, to get feedback on the proposed rules to mitigate deceptive practices by online companies to deceive or manipulate consumers using unethical designs or patterns in their online interface. Asia Internet Coalition, which represents tech giants including Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and X (formerly Twitter), has suggested that the proposed rules "may stagnate the growth" of the country's digital economy and urged the Indian government to consider the current self-regulatory framework as the primary measure to restrict the use of dark patterns.