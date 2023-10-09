Fans descend downtown for big Baltimore sports day

WBAL - Baltimore Videos
0

Sunday started with so much promise for Baltimore sports fans. The Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Tens of thousands of baseball fans entered the gates at Camden Yards, all with high hopes, and some nerves going into Game 2, looking to bounce back against the Rangers after Saturday's loss.

Recommended Stories