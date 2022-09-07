Fans Ejected At U.S. Open For The Most WTF Stunt

There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. (Watch the video below.)

Two men’s stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other’s head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

JIDION GETTING A HAIRCUT AT THE US OPEN 🤣 @Jidion6pic.twitter.com/wNbTMyIFsF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2022

Soon enough, social media users were all excited about how JiDion, a YouTuber known for his pranks, had pulled this one off.

Tournament security removed the two from the match.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson Brendan McIntyre said, adding: “There’s a first time time for anything.”

Fans at the U.S. Open get ejected after their haircut stunt. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Fans at the U.S. Open get ejected after their haircut stunt. (Photo: via Associated Press)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.