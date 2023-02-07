Fans enraged over Manila airport staff seen giggling while frisking ENHYPEN members

[Source]

An airport employee in the Philippines has earned the ire of ENHYPEN fans after a video of her giggling while conducting a security check on the group members emerged online.

The popular K-pop group left the country by plane on Monday after completing a successful three-day concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

A video showing the ENHYPEN members going through airport security at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was posted to TikTok and soon reposted on other platforms.

In the now-viral clip, a female security officer is shown doing a pat-down search on the members after each of them passes through a metal detector.

On Twitter, the hashtag #MIAADoBetter, in reference to the Manila International Airport Authority, became a trending topic. Many of the group's fans, collectively known as ENGENES, were irked by the employee’s giggling and smiling in between the body searches. They also questioned why she asked them to pull their face masks down.

jake knew something was wrong! he was confused and questioned the employee because it was not her job to inappropriately touch them YET she still did it. belift, we expect to take some actions and protect your artists!#MIAAdoBetterpic.twitter.com/5GH47skxzI — dee! ♡ (@02zikeu) February 6, 2023

blurred due to personal informations! what abt this naia? one of your staff filmed enhypen while they were working. the thing that they were showing is their e travel pass. you can clearly see the qr code this is a violation to data privacy #MIAADoBetter MIAA TAKE ACTION pic.twitter.com/Fjb4oWKWKW — gd. (@kwoonfire) February 6, 2023

Some commenters suggested that the employee should be fired due to unprofessionalism, pointing out that one of the group members that she frisked, Ni-ki, is still a minor.

yk its srs when jk is pissed off. your female officer giggling while patting down passengers esp a minor is unacceptable and i feel sorry for artists or anyone who had to deal w this extreme unprofessionalism from your end @MIAAGovPH #MIAAdoBetter pic.twitter.com/Mo1JhFnr5b — (@sjyimy) February 6, 2023

The fans also highlighted other employees who are shown taking photos and videos of the members during the security check.

Wow seriously the MNL NAIA airport staff turn the security baggage check area into Enhypen hitouch session, instead of a table it's the freaking luggage conveyor belt ‍♀️‍♂️ #NAIA #MIAAdoBetter pic.twitter.com/JjJpEz0sr8 — Moonbaby (@guchaetama) February 6, 2023

In response to the fans' clamor on social media, the Office for Transportation Security released a statement noting that the incident is currently under airport management investigation.

The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary. While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy.

The agency assured the fans that "any unprofessional behavior towards the riding public" will not be tolerated.