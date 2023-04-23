Fans erupt over Steph Curry blunder late in Kings-Warriors game. ‘Pulled a Chris Webber’

30
Michael McGough
·3 min read

A wild Game 4 between the Kings and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday afternoon came down to the wire, with the Warriors holding off the Kings 126-125 to even the first-round playoff series at 2-2.

A crucial mental error by Warriors star Stephen Curry in the game’s final moments opened the window for the Kings, who nearly managed to roar back from a late 5-point deficit, and threw NBA fans into a bit of a social media frenzy.

With 42 seconds left and the Warriors up 126-121, Curry attempted to call a timeout as he was swarmed by Kings defenders, but his team had none remaining. The result: a technical foul, with possession going back to the Kings.

Malik Monk made his technical free throw, and De’Aaron Fox followed with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one.

Curry then missed his next shot, and the Kings took over again with 10 seconds left. Following a Kings timeout, Harrison Barnes shot a wing 3-pointer at the buzzer off a pass from Fox, who found him mostly open, but Barnes missed the potential game-winner.

Curry’s miscue almost immediately prompted the posting of memes comparing the incident to an infamous one from the college career of a Kings great: Hall of Fame member Chris Webber.

Playing in the NCAA championship game in 1993 for the University of Michigan, Webber notoriously attempted to call a timeout with his team trailing 73-71, also resulting in a tech, as Michigan had no timeouts remaining.

Numerous fans tweeted that Curry “pulled a Chris Webber” with the timeout debacle.

Luckily for Curry and Warriors fans, the outcome differed: Michigan lost to the University of North Carolina, but Golden State held on to win and evened its series, which will return to Sacramento on Wednesday for Game 5 at Golden 1 Center.

“It was kind of sloppy with not knowing how many timeouts (we had),” Curry told reporter Malika Andrews in a postgame interview on the ABC telecast.

“Some unfortunate foul calls that didn’t go our way. We had a couple dagger shots that didn’t go in, but we knew we needed to dig deep those last 10 seconds, make somebody other than Fox shoot it.”