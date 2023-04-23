Fans erupt over Steph Curry blunder late in Kings-Warriors game. ‘Pulled a Chris Webber’
A wild Game 4 between the Kings and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday afternoon came down to the wire, with the Warriors holding off the Kings 126-125 to even the first-round playoff series at 2-2.
A crucial mental error by Warriors star Stephen Curry in the game’s final moments opened the window for the Kings, who nearly managed to roar back from a late 5-point deficit, and threw NBA fans into a bit of a social media frenzy.
With 42 seconds left and the Warriors up 126-121, Curry attempted to call a timeout as he was swarmed by Kings defenders, but his team had none remaining. The result: a technical foul, with possession going back to the Kings.
Malik Monk made his technical free throw, and De’Aaron Fox followed with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one.
Curry then missed his next shot, and the Kings took over again with 10 seconds left. Following a Kings timeout, Harrison Barnes shot a wing 3-pointer at the buzzer off a pass from Fox, who found him mostly open, but Barnes missed the potential game-winner.
Curry’s miscue almost immediately prompted the posting of memes comparing the incident to an infamous one from the college career of a Kings great: Hall of Fame member Chris Webber.
Playing in the NCAA championship game in 1993 for the University of Michigan, Webber notoriously attempted to call a timeout with his team trailing 73-71, also resulting in a tech, as Michigan had no timeouts remaining.
Numerous fans tweeted that Curry “pulled a Chris Webber” with the timeout debacle.
Luckily for Curry and Warriors fans, the outcome differed: Michigan lost to the University of North Carolina, but Golden State held on to win and evened its series, which will return to Sacramento on Wednesday for Game 5 at Golden 1 Center.
“It was kind of sloppy with not knowing how many timeouts (we had),” Curry told reporter Malika Andrews in a postgame interview on the ABC telecast.
“Some unfortunate foul calls that didn’t go our way. We had a couple dagger shots that didn’t go in, but we knew we needed to dig deep those last 10 seconds, make somebody other than Fox shoot it.”
Stephen Curry just called a timeout when his team didn't have one. Technical foul on Golden State.
Steph curry Almost pulled a Chris Webber iykyk pic.twitter.com/FqYgmwhLbG
He did the Chris Webber https://t.co/0t5BuoYQlz
Steph pulled a Chris Webber and Harrison Barnes almost ended their dynasty had he made that 3. I speak for hoop fans when I say we need Warriors and Kings in a wild 7 game series to make this the one of the GOAT 1st round series list. #NBAPlayoffs
Steph w the timeout call 30 years after Chris webber did it and Steph rocks number 30 @ESPNStatsInfo
Is it inappropriate to point out Chris Webber was drafted by the Warriors and later played for the Kings?
This series shouldn’t be referred to as the nor cal series, but instead call it the Chris Webber bowl.
What a tribute to the warriors and kings legend. I see you Steph.
