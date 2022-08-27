Fans flee Wiz Khalifa show at Ruoff mid-concert; no weapon found

Rapper Wiz Khalifa's performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville abruptly ended around 10:30 p.m. Friday as people began fleeing the outdoor venue.

Some of them shouted about a possible shooting, but no weapon was found, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a release early Saturday.

Fans leave Ruoff Music Center early tonight after rumors of a gun surfaced and the crowd scattered during Wiz Khalifa’s set. @indystar pic.twitter.com/VuWnptnfRJ — Lee Klafczynski (@leeklaf) August 27, 2022

The disturbance was first reported in section 5 of the amphitheater's lawn at 10:28 p.m., the sheriff's office said. The audience ‒ many of them young ‒ began exiting as security responded. All exits were opened according to Ruoff's emergency procedures, the release said.

The music stopped, and Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

In Ruoff's employee parking lot, some audience members were making cell phone calls. Others cried and held each other. Some fled into the fields adjacent to the venue.

BREAKING: Everyone just fled the @wizkhalifa show at @ruoffmusicenter. People were screaming about shooting. We all ran out... climbed fences, did anything to get out. — Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) August 27, 2022

Police swept the area and found no weapon, the release said.

Three people reported minor injuries as Ruoff was evacuated, and they were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Khalifa was about 45 minutes into his show as part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic. His was the last set of the night. Fedd the God and 24kGoldn performed earlier in the evening.

Musician Keith Urban is scheduled to perform at Ruoff on Saturday evening.

