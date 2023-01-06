Fans are flooding to support an influencer who 'hard launched' her divorce by revealing she'll be on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

Victoria Jameson is a makeup and lifestyle influencer based in Fort Worth, Texas.

On January 5, Jameson announced that she is now divorced and is joining the cast of "The Bachelor."

Commenters overwhelmingly supported Jameson's announcement and said they hoped she finds love.

TikTok commenters are supporting an influencer who publicly announced her divorce by saying she's joining the latest season of dating reality show "The Bachelor"

Victoria Jameson, 30, a beauty and makeup influencer with 969,000 TikTok followers based in Fort Worth, Texas, posted a video on January 5 to announce the news.

In the clip, Jameson could be seen superimposed on a screenshot of an image that was posted on the official Instagram account for "The Bachelor," which revealed that she was going to be a contestant on the show's 27th season that will premiere on January 23.

The show, which airs on the ABC television network, involves a single male contestant ("the bachelor") who is presented with a pool of female contestants from which he is expected to select a woman to propose to by a process of elimination.

"Hard launch: I'm divorced. Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor," the caption on Jameson's post read.

"Hard launch" is an internet slang term that refers to making a public announcement, often about a romantic relationship, in an obvious way, as opposed to a "soft launch," in which the news is hinted at more subtly.

The audio that Jameson used in her clip was of a woman saying, "I just wanted to get one epic photo so that my ex-husband knows that I'm having a better life without him," a popular TikTok sound originally posted by a user called Savannah Scrimsher in October.

Commenters under Jameson's clip were overwhelmingly supportive of her announcement, saying that they were rooting for her to find love on the show.

Story continues

"Well yes that's a hard launch. Good luck can't wait to watch," said one commenter.

"Ok but this is such a badass way to get back out there. Wishing you all the best!!" wrote another commenter, to which Jameson replied, "It was terrifying but I'm v proud of myself."

Jameson posted a follow-up TikTok later that day, where she could be seen sitting at a laptop and frowning while an on-screen caption on the post read, "Deciding to date on reality TV knowing my ex-husband and his entire family will see it."

Commenters once again expressed support for Jameson and said they would be watching the show. Jameson responded to a positive comment under the post by saying, "Had to stop making decisions based on what other people would think."

Jameson typically posts lifestyle content on TikTok, sharing updates on her day-to-day life with her followers, which often involves trying DIY and upcycling hacks. She also has a YouTube channel with 9,500 subscribers, where she posts makeup product reviews and tutorials, and on Instagram, where the influencer has 121,000 followers, she often shares photos and videos of her makeup looks.

Victoria Jameson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider