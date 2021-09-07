Fans guide: How to watch, attend the Boise State football game vs. UTEP

Boise State is scheduled to host UTEP on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in the Broncos’ home opener. An up-to-capacity crowd is expected, although an email from Boise State President Marlene Tromp sent last week warned that large gatherings and sporting events could be canceled if cases of COVID-19 continue to climb on campus.

There are less than 5,000 tickets still available for Friday’s game. The stadium can hold a little over 36,300 spectators.

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State will be on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) this week. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

UTEP AT BOISE STATE

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387 turf), Boise

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 0-1 overall; UTEP 2-0

Series: Boise State leads 5-0 (last meeting: Boise State won 47-31 in 2004 in El Paso, Texas)

Vegas line: Boise State by 26

Weather: 61 degrees at game time, 10% chance of rain, 7 mph winds

TICKETS

Single-game adult tickets are $69 in the main stadium, $52 in some curves and the south end zone, $45 in sections 101 and 130, and $25 in the north end zone (general admission). Junior and senior discounts are available in all but the north end zone.

To purchase tickets, stop by the ticket office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737.

Gates open: Stadium gates open 2 hours before kickoff. The Stueckle Sky Center opens 3 hours before kickoff.

HOME GAME COLOR SCHEMES

Sept. 10, vs. UTEP: White out

Sept. 18, vs. Oklahoma State: Blue out

Oct. 2, vs. Nevada: Orange out

Oct. 16, Air Force: Blue out

Nov. 12, vs. Wyoming: Black out

Nov. 20, vs. New Mexico: Blue out

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times in Albertsons Stadium, except for when eating and drinking.

BRONCO WALK

Starting 2 1/2 hours before kickoff, the Bronco football team will walk from the Student Union Building, through the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and ending at the Bleymaier Football Center.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans will be permitted to bring one clear plastic or vinyl bag, package or container that does not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; or a purse, bag or clutch no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches. Prohibited bags include but are not limited to large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, luggage of any kind, computer bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM

Weapons of any type (including pepper spray or anything deemed a threat to public safety), outside food or beverages, backpacks/large bags or packages of any kind, drones, tripods, video or audio recorders (including GoPros, tablets, laptops, Google Glass), long lens cameras (removable lens larger than 4”), artificial noisemakers (blowhorns, airhorns, cowbells, megaphones, etc.), bottles, coolers, umbrellas, cans, alcohol, laser pointers, fireworks, controlled substances, chairs over 18” wide or with arms, and any other item deemed unacceptable by Boise State University Venue Security or Management.

FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE

Game-day shuttles will run to and from downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for 2 hours prior to game time at:

8th & Main

8th & Idaho

6th & Grove

8th & Broad

River St. between 12th & Ash

6th & Broad

Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over. There is an accessible shuttle in rotation during the shuttle service times and can be requested for pick up at any of six pickup/dropoff locations. To request an accessible shuttle, please tell the driver of any of the shuttles that arrive and they will radio the request over to get the appropriate driver.

WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR?

▪ Alcohol will be available at kiosks throughout Albertsons Stadium, and in the Fan Zone, located in the northeast corner of the stadium.

▪ Alcohol will now be served at certain locations in the Ford Fan Zone. A lineup of available products will be announced soon.

10 Barrel Brewing will handle catering for the Boise State Tailgate private tents and will provide the food truck available to the general public at the Ford Fan Zone.

There will be a family-friendly, alcohol-free section, which will include activities for kids. Activities will vary throughout the season, but each game will feature options for kids of all ages to enjoy, including sports activities, inflatables and more.

Fans and groups planning to attend games this season can reserve a private game day tailgate package or private tent and explore a list of food and beverage catering options from 10 Barrel at BoiseStateTailgate.com.

▪ Boise State partnered with Verizon to install a new cellular distributed antenna system (DAS). The DAS will improve cellular coverage in and around Albertsons Stadium on game days.

RADIO

The Bronco Radio Network will broadcast on 10 stations in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, with 670 KBOI AM the flagship. On the FM dial, it will broadcast in Boise on 93.1 KTIK FM.

Bob Behler will handle play-by-play duties for a 14th season, with former offensive lineman Pete Cavender providing color for a 13th season. The pregame show begins 5 hours before each game, and a call-in show will be hosted afterward.

Behler also hosts “Coach Avalos Weekly” with Boise State coach Andy Avalos on KBOI and KTIK at 7 p.m. Thursdays.