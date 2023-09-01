What fans need to know for Griz football game

TechCrunch

Apple attempts to sway more soccer fans into signing up for MLS Season Pass with its newest discount. The subscription, which gives viewers access to every Major League Soccer game, now costs $14.99 per month or $29 for the rest of the 2023 season -- a significant drop from the original price tag of $99 per season. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ subscribers who sign up only pay $12.99 per month or $25 for the remainder of the season, compared to $79.