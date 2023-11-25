Fans share excitement for 50th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fans of Southern University and Grambling State University shared their excitement for the 50th Annual Bayou Classic game at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Nov. 25.

“Our jaguars! Fifty years yes fifty years,” says Southern graduates.

“It feels good to come back and put that black and gold back in Louisiana baby,” says Grambling graduate Joya Stevenson.

Black and gold, and blue and yellow, were the colors of the weekend as one of the biggest historically Black colleges and universities rivalries went head-to-head during the Bayou Classic.

“It’s monumental for me as an HBCU it’s a family thing. So, it’s great to be here to celebrate the 50 years that why I am here,” says Southern graduate Rosalind Scott.

From the parade down the streets to the battle of the bands, one tiger tells me the games are just the icing on the cake. She loves attending the Bayou Classic to show her school pride.

“It’s about the love. It feels like a family, and it always feels good to see Gram-fam. It’s like a feeling of no other. When I see this black and gold, it’s Gram-fam,” says Stevenson.

A sea of yellow and blue surrounded the stadium for the 50th annual Bayou Classic celebration.

“We all come in large numbers back to celebrate our HBCUs. We love Southern University, and we will always continue to come back,” says Southern graduate Tina Whittaker.

For many, it’s a rivalry that brings north and south Louisiana together for a great time. They say it may be a competition to see who comes out on top, but it’s one done out of love.

“We love our Grambling people even though we are Southern Knights but it’s just a good family atmosphere, good fun. We look forward to coming out every year,” says Southern graduate Nora Alexander.

“It’s like my alma mater, and I love just seeing all the Black people coming together. I love Grambling and Southern, I support all the HBCUs. I just love it,” says Grambling graduate Lauren Fryson.

