Fans spot Kylie Jenner's $8 Old Navy socks in holiday photo originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

While many people were delighted by Kylie Jenner's sweet Christmas photo with her daughter Stormi, some of her fans were also quick to point out her festive socks.

The mother-daughter duo dressed in matching pajamas, but Jenner paired her look with gray socks that had candy canes.

Leave it to the eagle-eyed internet to find that Jenner's socks were from popular retailer Old Navy.

(MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals the over-the-top, sentimental Christmas gift Kris Jenner gave Stormi)

A few Instagram users left comments spotting the socks, with @Mac.Wilcoxon14 saying "When you have the same socks as Kylie!"

@Purplequeen210 chimed in saying, "I got them same socks at Old Navy $3." Another fan wrote, merch you shop at old navy! i got them same sherpa socks!

(MORE: Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree is so enormous it needs professional decorators)

Jenner's exact pair from Old Navy are called the Women's Sherpa Slipper Socks and currently appear to retail for $7.97. However, they have already sold out.

Not to worry! If you still want to snag a pair of socks that keep you in the Christmas spirit, Old Navy has a few options on sale while supplies last.