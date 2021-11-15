Fans follow Washington Football Team investigation
A very happy Monday for Washington Football Team fans -- but does yesterday’s win restore your support for the team?
This is something you likely have never seen in a football game.
If you’re an AD waffling on a coaching change, the work of Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach and Sam Pittman is an argument for testing the coaching carousel.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says he wouldn't have kicked a field goal with three seconds to go and the game decided if he was Baylor's Dave Aranda.
He says that Michigan has the best defensive end duo in the country.
As Darius Slay was returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater decided tackling the Eagles cornerback wasn't his job. By Adam Hermann
What does ESPN's FPI matchup predictor say about Ohio State's chances of beating both Michigan State and Michigan separately after the last weekend's set of games? #GoBucks
We try to make sense of what teams are playing the best at this very moment with our weekly power rankings after Week 11 in the Big Ten.
Another hectic week of College Football has led to some more chaos in the rankings as the season begins to wind down.
A chaotic end to the game, Brian Asamoah's big day and other headlines from Oklahoma's 27-14 loss to Baylor on Saturday.
Several Browns players didn't seem happy with their coaching staff after the Patriots' 45-7 blowout win of Cleveland at Gillette Stadium.
Tom Brady wasn't happy after the Bucs' second consecutive loss Sunday, and it showed in his very brief postgame press conference.
Another week, another set of games to digest and project where Big Ten teams will go bowling, and who will make the CFP.
Teams Georgia should hope to avoid...
Garrett Nussmeier was the heir apparent at quarterback for LSU, at least until he wasn’t. What’s the lesson here?
Five takeaways from No. 1 Georgia football's win at Tennessee Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
The Cowboys broke Atlanta's defense on their first drive with a screen pass concept we've literally not season all season.
Via his personal Twitter account, Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly announces end to playing career.
Newly signed Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrived to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cardinals with an incredible gameday outfit.
Garrett Nussmeier replaced Max Johnson on LSU's third possession and played the rest of the game.
Washington scored a late touchown on a fourth down that gave the home team a 10-point lead over the Buccaneers. When the time came to go for one or two, coach Ron Rivera opted to go for zero. “Well, if they block [the one-point attempt] and return it, then it’s a one-score game,” Rivera told [more]