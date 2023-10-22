Fans go wild as S Africa win Rugby World Cup semi

STORY: Handre Pollard kicked a late penalty as South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 and set up a final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand next Saturday (October 28).

Among the cheering fans leaving the stadium, Dhilip Tex described the semi-final as: "So exciting, no words for it." Miryke Smith, a South African living in France, said she's looking forward to the final. "It's going to be an amazing final. South Africa versus New Zealand, it’s never been done before since 1995. I think we are going to win it."

South Africa looked on the verge of defeat as England's kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman's try and Pollard's kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy semi-final win.

Springboks fan Demetri said South Africa deserved to win. "They hung in until the last minute, they were patient, they got the try, and then they executed the penalty. Well done to Pollard and South Africa," he said. "Now I believe the two best teams are in the final."

England relied on the boot of Owen Farrell, who kicked four penalties and a long-range drop goal, but their limits eventually showed. They will meet Argentina next Friday (October 27) in the third-place playoff at the Stade de France.