Fantasia, 6 months pregnant, admitted to hospital with early contractions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasia Barrino, who’s expecting her first child — a daughter — with husband Kendall Taylor, has two children from previous relationships.

Songstress Fantasia Barrino has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing early contractions during her pregnancy.

She is expecting her first child with husband Kendall Taylor and has two children from previous relationships. Taylor, a businessman and motivational speaker, also has an adult son and two grandsons.

Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 2018 event “Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” in Los Angeles. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)
Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 2018 event “Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” in Los Angeles. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

In an Instagram Story on Easter Sunday morning, Barrino, who is six months pregnant, said: “Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day. We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.”

She panned her camera over to Taylor, who was asleep in a chair. “I thank God for my husband,” she said. “He’s over there knocked out, poor thing. He’s been riding in there with me.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion jokingly shoots her shot with Yung Miami

Barrino, 36, ended the video with optimism. “My contractions are starting to come down now,” she said. “My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.”

The couple previously shared how they experienced challenges conceiving.

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things,” the singer said at the time. “Everybody was suggesting IVF because it wasn’t happening.”

Read More: ESPN cuts ties with Paul Pierce after going live on IG with strippers

During the 2020 pandemic, Barrino and Taylor had been frequently sharing personal stories and videos, particularly about their vegan lifestyle.

The couple has been together since 2015. They dated for three weeks before getting engaged. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Barrino shared that it had been a three-year journey to conceive naturally.

“I kid you not, I forgot about it,” she told the talk show host. “And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, ‘Something’s different.'”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Fantasia, 6 months pregnant, admitted to hospital with early contractions appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Lupita Nyong'o says she's still struggling 'to come to terms' with Chadwick Boseman's death

    "He was my friend and so it's hard to think of him in the past tense still," she said.

  • Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on Everyone's Obsession With RHOA 's Stripper Bolo

    On Tuesday, April 6's episode of Daily Pop, Kandi Burruss discussed the ongoing fixation on exotic dancer Bolo on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

  • A Body Has Been Found In The Search For Missing British Student Richard Okorogheye

    The investigation has drawn widespread criticism after Ms Joel told Sky News: “I told a police officer that my son was missing, please help me find him, and she

  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding and His Wife, Liv Lo, Just Had Their First Baby

    See the adorable first photos!

  • See Inside Porsha Williams' Adorable Easter with Dennis McKinley and Pilar Jhena

    It looks like the Easter Bunny made his way to Atlanta! Porsha Williams shared a glimpse at the holiday she recently spent with Dennis McKinley and their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, and it looks like The Real Housewives of Atlanta family had lots of fun together. In an April 5 Instagram post, Porsha shared a series of photos of PJ’s Easter activities. The adorable two-year-old was dressed in a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit, which included a red tutu with white polka dots, a black top that proudly displayed how old she is, and her hair styled in two gold sequin bows. Together with her parents, Pilar decorated all kinds of festive eggs with art supplies. (Although, it looks like some of the bejeweled stickers she was using didn’t quite make it onto the eggs and instead were used to adorn Dennis and Porsha’s faces.) The fun didn’t stop there, though. Later, PJ’s grandmother gifted her with a basket full of festive goodies such as chocolate bunnies and eggs. RHOA friend Shamea Morton said it best when she chimed in in the comments of Porsha’s post to say “This is so precious.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) In another post, Porsha shared some videos of PJ exploring their gorgeous front yard as she hunted for eggs Dennis had hid around the property. “We love you so much!” the proud mom captioned the post, which even featured a behind-the-scenes video of PJ’s dad looking for creative places to leave the eggs. How sweet! View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) Want more RHOA? New episodes air Sundays at 8/7c or catch up through the Bravo app.

  • Marlo Hampton and Her Nephews Had a Stylish Easter in Coordinated Lilac Looks

    Marlo Hampton doesn’t let a holiday pass by without a proper fashion slay. On April 4, The Real Housewives of Atlanta friend celebrated Easter in a colorful, designer-filled ensemble, and her nephews joined her in coordinated looks. Marlo gave off "Lilac Barbie" vibes in an eye-catching purple Cochady bodysuit, which she paired with Versace baroque mosaic pants and jeweled sandals. The glam "munty" completed her ensemble with a next-level jeweled butterfly ear cuff and a butterfly-themed manicure. Her long black strands were styled into a half updo, and she donned soft, pink-themed makeup. Meanwhile, her nephews, Michael and William, matched their auntie's fly in lavender sweaters and pastel-tone pants. That same day, Marlo and her nephews also celebrated their two-year anniversary of living together as a family and commemorated Marlo's late brother's birthday. Photo: Marlo Hampton/Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R L O H A M P T O N (@marlohampton) Since moving in with Marlo, Michael and William have shared several fabulous style moments with their aunt. Remember their incredible Black Nutcracker-themed holiday slay? Or what about the time they celebrated Juneteenth "the Marlo way" in traditional African prints? These young men are stuntin' like their auntie. Want more RHOA? New episodes air Sundays at 8/7c or catch up through the Bravo app.

  • Tatyana Ali Reacts After Tia Mowry Reveals She and Sister Tamera Auditioned for Fresh Prince Role

    Tatyana Ali played Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air while Tia and Tamera Mowry went on to star in Sister, Sister

  • Nick Carter and Pregnant Wife Lauren Enjoy Easter with Kids: 'Moments That We Will Never Forget'

    "Hopefully one day they will look back and remember how much daddy and mommy love them," Nick Carter says while sharing the Easter family photo

  • Megan Thee Stallion jokingly shoots her shot with Yung Miami

    Rap cutie Megan Thee Stallion did some well-received flirting with Yung Miami of City Girls on Twitter over the weekend. Rap star Megan Thee Stallion is planning out her Hot Girl Summer. The “Body” rapper playfully flirted with City Girls member Yung Miami this week in a tweet, writing, “I was too shy to tell her in person but @YungMiami305 I wanna date.”

  • Jed Duggar is married — see his announcement

    He's the "happiest man in the world" today.

  • Chrissy Teigen on Starting a Robe Revolution: 'I've Always Been Naked, in a Towel or in a Robe!'

    The Cravings author and mom of two says she's always been "a robe nut"

  • DMX Reportedly Had to Be Revived Three Times After Heart Attack; Family, Ruff Ryders and Community Hold Prayer Vigil

    As DMX (born Earl Simmons) is on-watch at the hospital following his heart attack, there have been a few more reports in regards to his medical care and health status.

  • Milo Ventimiglia Flashing His Impressive Leg Muscles in Short Shorts Is a True Style Flex

    The actor has previously said he's "not uncomfortable with" being called a sex symbol

  • Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Snapshot of Baby Girl Grace Warrior Sleeping: 'Always Dreaming'

    Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first baby, daughter Grace Warrior, on March 25

  • Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday. Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1. Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

  • Teyana Taylor Says This $8 Body Wash Has Transformed Her Skin

    The musician and actor shares her beauty and skin-care secrets, plus the change she hopes to see in Hollywood.

  • Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Kanye West During Easter Weekend With Family

    So much happening here.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Is Getting ‘Serious’ (Source)

    A source tells ET that things have gotten ‘way more serious’ between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The source adds that the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s family is ‘thrilled’ for her and this is the ‘happiest’ she has been in a long time.

  • Why Kendall Jenner Sparked Twitter Drama After Wearing the Same Dress as Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez’s official fan club even had a response after Kendall reposted, then deleted, a shady tweet.

  • Teresa Giudice's Daughters Glowed in Gorgeous Easter Outfits in the Bahamas

    The Giudice girls are growing up and they've got the sophisticated and fun style to prove it. Teresa and Joe Giudice's four daughters struck a pose to capture their recent Easter dinner looks while visiting their dad in the Bahamas, and there wasn't an oversized bow or princess dress in sight. Though the Giudice daughters know a thing or two about coordinating cute looks as a family, each member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey crew rocked a sweet ensemble that flaunted her own, unique sense of style. "Happy Easter from our family to yours," Teresa lovingly wrote in her Instagram caption on April 4 with a snap of her gorgeous girls. For their family Easter get-together, the young ladies wore festive outfits with their personal flair. The eldest daughter, Gia, donned a breezy day dress in white with bright, pink floral embroidery and island-approved details. Gabriella kept things sleek and polished in a neutral-toned co-ord set that included fitted pants and a matching tank. Milania looked every bit her mother's mini-me in a bodycon, white, short dress with a floral coverup and long, flowing brunette curls. Then, the youngest sibling, Audriana, finished out the foursome in a playful, white, lace short set with a cropped top. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) The girls have been flaunting their fashion taste throughout their vacay in everything from a slew of swimsuits to looks that matched their father. Want more The Real Housewives of New Jersey? New episodes air every Wednesday at 8/7c or catch up on this season through the Bravo app.