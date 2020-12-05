Fantasical is Apple's Mac app of the year, but would you pay $40 for a calendar?

Jefferson Graham, USA TODAY

Why would anyone in their right mind pay $40 a year to subscribe to a calendar program when there are so many free ones?

My editor's pointed question, and a good one, when I told her I planned to write today about Fantastical, a nearly 10-year old Mac favorite that just got named "App of the Year" for Mac computers this week by Apple.

Because Fantastical offers a better calendar experience, I explained. I was skeptical, too, at first.

Apple itself says it gave the award to Fantastical because it "showed how an old favorite could reinvent itself for a new age." Specifically, the app switched to a controversial subscription model this year and added many new features we haven't seen on other programs."

Michael Simmons, the co-founder and CEO of Flexibits, which makes Fantastical, says the award, which he didn't see coming, "is incredible. What an honor and a way to end 2020 after the year we had."

I've always liked Fantastical, but I'm not a big calendar person. You tell me we're going to meet tomorrow at 10, and I'll remember it.

Fantastical named Mac app of the year by Apple
Fantastical named Mac app of the year by Apple

Buy: These computers lap the competition: New laptops faster than last-gen PCs

Stats: Apple's most downloaded app: Zoom Cloud Meeting ranks No. 1 for iPhone, iPad in 2020

Apple's Calendar app does the basics, assigning events and reminding me to attend them, Google Calendar is very good at snooping through my e-mail to find plane, hotel and restaurant reservations and adding them without me having to do anything. The Outlook calendar my employer provides is cumbersome and annoying. All three require too many clicks to fulfill the task. And all aren't much to look at.

Fantasical is pretty, with bright colors that make glancing at your day more pleasant and digestible. Other features I like:

Set up meetings with others. From within Fantastical, you can generate meetings with participants via an e-mail asking everyone to agree on the time. The winner goes into your calendar.

Weather. Each pane of your calendar shows the weather for the day, along with a 10-day forecast. Besides the temps, you can also add some other features like the date of the next full moon and date of the Winter Solstice.

TV shows and sports. When is the next episode of "The Walking Dead" set to return? When are the Jets playing their next game? Fantastical lets you do a search (in the "Interesting Calendars" section) and set reminders to tune in.

Work from Home: Fantastical helps you grab the meeting IDs of video calls from Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams directly into your calendar item.

(FYI: Fantastical works with Google, Apple and the Outlook calendars, weaving their listings into your master Fantastical calendars. And it lets you set up separate calendars, for say, work and home.)

Before switching to subscription, Fantastical had separate prices for various devices: $4.99 for iPhone, $9.99 for iPad and $50 for Macs, so a yearly subscription is theoretically cheaper, for one year anyway, to use on all your Apple devices. At least, until you start paying next year.

The move to subscription didn't go over well with fans. On the Mac Apple Store, many low-rated reviews offer comments like "Uninstalled and will never come back," and "I feel a bad aftertaste in my mouth every time I see it" (the app.)

Simmons has argued online that he needed to make the switch to have a more viable business model for his firm, while others pointed out that Apple's huge 30% cut of developer's profits for sales has all but forced developers like Flexibits to switch to a more generous and recurring payment plan.

He also points out that a free version of Fantastical still exists. However, you can use it only on one device. And all the fun stuff, like syncing between devices, finding suitable meeting times from participants, extended weather, sports and TV reminders, programmable notifications (like the night before or the morning of) and adding Zoom IDs to your calendar items are only with the premium version.

The app offers a 14-day free trial at the Flexibits website.

In other tech news this week

Beyond Fantastical, Apple also announced its most downloaded apps of the year, highlighted by Zoom in the iPhone and iPad categories. In editorial categories, Apple said Wakeout!, a $4.99 monthly exercise app that offers quick workout routines, was iPhone app of the year, with Zoom selected for iPad app and the role-playing Genshin Impact as game of the year.

The Warner Bros. film studio did something no other company in Hollywood has ever done. It announced that its entire film slate for 2021 would play in theaters and on streaming, via the HBO Max $14.99 monthly subscription service. Upcoming titles include sequels to "Wonder Woman," "The Matrix" and "Godzilla vs. Kong." The move puts pressure on streaming player provider Roku, which dominates the market, to break down and add HBO Max to its lineup, which the company has refused since the May debut to do.

In other streaming news, content from the Discovery Channel, Food Network and HGTV is headed to yet another subscription service, Discovery+, launching Jan. 4 at $4.99 with ads or $6.99 ad-free. The original idea of cutting the cord from cable was to stop paying for so many cable channels, since the industry has resisted calls for a la carte programming. But with so many services available now – from Disney+, ESPN +, CBS All-Access and AMC, among others – it looks clear the 500 channels Bruce Springsteen once sang about is being re-created on the subscription dial. You won't save money; in fact, you'll probably pay more, but at least you'll get more choices.

Confused about which of the many new tech products to buy this year? We whipped together some consumer guides for you on iPhones, Apple Watches, cheap TVs, and more to come in the following days.

Talking Tech podcasts this week

Consumer guide: What to look for in a new Apple Watch.

Consumer guide: What to look for in a cheap TV.

Cyber week: Are the sales really over?

Zoom is most downloaded Apple app of the year.

Worst password abusers of 2020

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple's Mac app of the year Fantastical is $40 yearly —too much?

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Tokyo prosecutors consider summary indictment of ex-PM Abe officials: Asahi

    Tokyo prosecutors are considering a summary indictment of two officials in former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office for alleged violation of political funding laws, the daily Asahi reported on Friday. Prosecutors believe the officials failed to report income and expenditures totalling some 30 million yen ($289,000) related to cherry blossom viewing parties held for Abe supporters when he was in office, the Asahi report said. Under Japanese law, a summary indictment would mean the officials avoid a full court trial process.

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • Brexit trade deal hangs in the balance as EU makes 10-year fishing demand

    Brexit trade talks reached stalemate on Friday night after the EU was accused of making a "ridiculous" demand for 10 years of unfettered access to Britain's fishing waters as the price of a deal. Boris Johnson paused talks for a "stock take" of whether an agreement can still be salvaged. A senior Government source said: "Their new offer was frankly laughable. They know we can't possibly accept it. It's ridiculous. If they think we will just cave in, they have made a massive miscalculation." Mr Johnson will speak to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Saturday in an attempt to break the deadlock. He could also make a personal plea to Emmanuel Macron, the French president, blamed for "destabilising" the talks by making unreasonable demands on fishing and state aid. Mr Macron is under pressure from other EU member states to give ground, with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Friday urging "compromise" from both sides to get the deal over the line.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • For Biden, a path out of Iran-US resentments

    Both countries must address feelings of humiliation over past actions. A window of opportunity opens next year to do just that.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Growing number of Senate Republicans voice support for bipartisan coronavirus relief bill

    There appears to be growing support among Senate Republicans for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced earlier this week, reports The Washington Post.The $908 billion package — championed by moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested. The moderates suggested an unemployment boost and money for state governments, but no stimulus checks.While McConnell on Thursday continued to resist the bipartisan bill, pushing instead for his version, which the White House has endorsed, other Republican senators got on board with the package. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) signaled they were open to the bipartisan bill.Democratic leaders said they believed the $908 billion package should be the basis for negotiations. Several Republicans echoed that, saying it wasn't exactly what they wanted but it made for a good starting point.McConnell didn't comment directly on the bipartisan proposal, but instead urged lawmakers to pull the trigger on his version, which he called "a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Climate change: UK aim of 68% emissions cut a 'colossal challenge'

    The "ambitious" target for 2030 would see the UK move faster than any major economy, the PM says.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Biden says it's important for the country for Trump to attend inauguration

    President-elect Joe Biden, speaking on Thursday to CNN’s Jake Tapper and alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, said it’s important for the country that President Trump attends the inauguration. Biden said it’s important to show “there is peaceful transfer of power, with the competing parties standing there, shaking hands and moving on.”

  • Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances

    A cargo ship traveling past Yemen in the Gulf of Aden came under attack in unclear circumstances, maritime authorities said Saturday. The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade and has seen attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels as its civil war rages on. The ship ended up off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen's far east after coming under attack early Saturday morning, according to an alert from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization that is overseen by Britain's Royal Navy.

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • A 20-year-old campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler died in a car crash before Pence held a campaign event in Georgia

    Mike Pence announced the death of Harrison Deal in a car crash during his speech in Savannah, calling the aide "a truly wonderful young man."

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.