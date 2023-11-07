'Fantasist' killer on the run for four decades found guilty of 1984 murder

Paul Bryan was found guilty of the 1984 murder of Roman Szalajko - PA

A “fantasist” killer who assumed the identity of a dead man and travelled around Europe has been found guilty of murder after almost four decades on the run.

Paul Bryan was 22 when he fatally stabbed Roman Szalajko, 62, at his flat in Kennington, south London, in February 1984.

He then took on the identity of a dead Welshman with the same name as himself and began a new life travelling around Portugal, Crete, Spain and France.

Bryan, an Army reject, became a suspect when his fingerprints were identified from a bottle of Polish mead in the victim’s wardrobe at the scene during a cold case review in 2013.

But it took a detective from Scotland Yard another decade to track him down and finally arrest him as he stepped off a plane from Portugal at Stansted in November last year.

Bryan admitted having a false passport and was found guilty of murder on Tuesday following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Speaking outside court, Det Sgt Quinn Cutler, who had searched for Bryan over 10 years, said he was “personally very satisfied” at the result.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m more satisfied for the Szalajko family who have spent 40 years wondering what happened to their father and grandfather.”

Mr Cutler described Bryan as a “fantasist” who lived off his wife’s earnings as a tour operator before returning to the UK after her death.

The officer said: “He has lived the majority of his life as another person. He pretends to be American, he pretends to have been in the Army and being Awol.

“Nothing he says is true and it’s very hard to understand what he has actually done for the last 40 years.

After Bryan’s fingerprints were identified in the cold case review, Mr Cutler picked up a paper trail and scraps of evidence to track down the suspect, who appeared to have vanished in the late 1980s.

He also discovered that three days after the murder, Bryan, who was from Hammersmith, west London, had applied for an emergency passport.

Meanwhile, forensic tests which were unavailable in 1984 resulted in a DNA breakthrough, when cells from the hairbrush of Bryan’s late mother were compared with traces on the victim’s vest and clump of hair and found to be a familial DNA match.

Bryan applied for a new passport in November last year and travelled back to the UK of his own accord, where he was then arrested.

“That afforded us the opportunity to take his DNA to compare to the crime scene and we got a one in a billion hit that Paul Bryan was the male involved in the murder of Roman Szalajko back in 1984.”

He added that when confronted by officers, Bryan “feigned having amnesia and claimed he could not remember what he was doing in 1984”.

At his trial, Bryan had denied murder but declined to give evidence in his defence.

It was claimed on his behalf that he had gone to Mr Szalajko’s flat as a “minder” to get some documents but it was another man, who died last year aged 89, who stabbed the victim.

The jury deliberated over two days to dismiss the claims and find him guilty. Judge Nigel Lickley KC remanded Bryan into custody until sentencing on 8 Dec.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, senior investigating officer, said: “Finding Paul Bryan has taken my team years, but thanks to advanced forensic technology, enhanced police tactics and the unwavering dedication of my officers, the Met has brought him to justice.”

