'Fantastic Beasts' actor Kevin Guthrie was sentenced to 3 years in jail for 2017 sexual assault

Kevin Guthrie was sentenced to three years in jail for sexual assault, per the BBC.

Guthrie, a 33-year-old actor, has been added to Scotland's sex offender register indefinitely.

The 2017 assault occurred at a fellow actor's apartment in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kevin Guthrie, a Scottish actor who appeared as Abernathy in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film franchise, has been sentenced to three years in jail for sexual assault.

Guthrie was accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a fellow actor's apartment in Glasgow, Scotland. The 33-year-old actor denied the accusations, telling the Glasgow Sheriff Court that he only "helped" the woman after she became ill, according to the BBC.

But Guthrie's DNA was discovered inside the woman's underwear and the actor was found guilty after a four-day trial. The actor's name has been added to Scotland's sex offender register indefinitely.

"The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences," Tom Hughes, the sheriff of the court, reportedly told Guthrie. "The offence you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case."

Hughes continued: "She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night. The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment."

Guthrie's representatives didn't immediately return Insider's request for comment.

The assault reportedly happened at actor Scott Reid's apartment on September 30, 2017.

The 29-year-old woman was supposed to meet the men at a Glasgow bar but became ill on the way there, the BBC reported. A taxi driver dropped the woman off at Reid's apartment, where he and Guthrie helped her inside and placed her on a bed.

Reid left the room to call the National Health Service helpline, while Guthrie stayed behind with the woman "to make sure she was OK."

She told the court that she remembered her shirt and bra being removed, then being groped by Guthrie. The woman said Guthrie assaulted her afterward but stopped when Reid returned to the room, the BBC reported.

