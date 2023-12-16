Fantastic Fulwiley: Star freshman powers No. 1 USC to dominant win over Presbyterian

No. 1 South Carolina defeated Presbyterian 99-29 Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The victory extended USC’s current program record streak of consecutive home wins (which started Dec. 17, 2020) to 48.

Starting point guard Raven Johnson did play against Presbyterian for resting purposes, South Carolina announced via X (formerly Twitter) before the game. Coach Dawn Staley told local media Friday she felt part of the Gamecocks recent turnover woes could be attributed to fatigue, adding she felt Johnson played too many consecutive minutes in their 78-69 win over No. 11 Utah. Sunday. Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley started in Johnson’s place and led all Gamecocks with 18 points, which tied her career high (first scored against Clemson in November).

The rest of the lineup remained the same, with center Kamilla Cardoso, forward Chloe Kitts and guards Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall. All 10 available South Carolina players made it on the court.

Six Gamecocks ended the day with double-digit points: Fulwiley, Cardoso (12), Kitts (11), Hall (10), Tessa Johnson (13) and Ashlyn Watkins (10). Kitts and Watkins recorded double-doubles. They had 10 and 12 rebounds, respectively, in addition to their point totals

South Carolina (10-0) will play its next game against Bowling Green State University in Ohio at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Fulwiley fantastic in second career start

Dawn Staley’s freshman phenom Fulwiley made her second career start against Presbyterian Saturday and scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. In doing so Fulwiley became the third Gamecock to reach double-digit points in a single quarter this season, joining Cardoso (once) and Paopao (twice).

Fulwiley had deep 3s, reverse layups, fanatic blocks (three), key assists (four), savvy steals (four) and several rebounds (seven).

But perhaps the most electric part of her performance was her halftime buzzer beater. The Gamecocks got the ball with four seconds remaining in the second quarter after the Blue Hose shot two free throws. Fulwiley caught the inbound pass from Kitts at that end of the court, dribbled down inside South Carolina’s 3-point line and flicked the ball up for a clutch midrange shot.

Lock-down defense

The Gamecocks allowed the Blue Hose to score 29 points Saturday, the second fewest all season behind Mississippi Valley State’s 19.

Presbyterian scored just five points in the second quarter, which is the fourth fewest points South Carolina has allowed in a quarter all season. The least was three in the fourth quarter against Mississippi Valley State, while four in the third quarter versus MSVU and in the second quarter against Morgan State are tied for second.

Cleaning up the turnovers

South Carolina turned the ball over 23 times against No. 11 Utah, 16 times against Morgan State and 20 times against Duke.

But the Gamecocks only gave away eight possessions against the Blue Hose Saturday, the second fewest all season (they had seven turnovers against South Dakota State).

When asked Friday what she thought the root of her team’s recent turnover problems could be, Staley said she noticed a lot of the throwaways came on routine passes, which did happen some Saturday.

Kitts turned the ball over a couple times when passing to Cardoso. Once because Kitts overthrew her teammate, while the other happened because Cardoso didn’t see the ball before it went out of bounds.

Fatigue was one of Staley’s theories she shared Friday. The other was that the players are still getting to know each other having only played so many games with each other this season. It was encouraging to see them clean up this aspect of their game, though, with only one game remaining before their 11-day holiday break that begins next week.

Next four South Carolina women’s basketball games

Dec. 19: at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Dec. 30: at East Carolina, 12 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Jan. 4: at Florida, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 7: vs. Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (ESPN)