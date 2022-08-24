Fanwood woman charged with stealing $900K from former employer

FANWOOD – A borough woman is accused of stealing more than $900,000 from a pharmaceutical company where she formerly worked as the human resources and payroll manager, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jennifer Grambor, 50, was charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

Grambor was arrested without incident and processed by the Union County Sheriff's Office with her first court appearance scheduled for Aug. 31, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The charges follow a yearlong investigation by Detective Alex Lopez of the Prosecutor's Office Special Prosecutions Unit.

In August 2021, a local pharmaceutical company notified the Union County Prosecutor’s Office that its former human resources and payroll manager had allegedly stolen a large amount of company funds, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. The company’s forensic accountant discovered that between 2016 and 2021, Grambor allegedly stole more than $900,000 through various unlawful means, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

An investigation by Detective Lopez determined Grambor, as payroll manager, had exclusive access to company finances and used her position to unlawfully issue payroll checks to herself and family members, the Prosecutor’s Office said.This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lopez at 908-527-4933.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Fanwood woman charged with stealing $900K from ex-employer