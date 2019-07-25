FAQs on Our Best College Value Rankings

Here are the answers to your questions about how we pick the schools on the list.

Because so many variables affect what you'll pay for college -- including the type of school your child attends, your eligibility for financial aid, the kind of financial aid the school offers and the school's sticker price -- it's critical to start the college search by looking at the universe of colleges and not limit yourself to just private or just public schools. To help you compare your options side by side, Kiplinger presents a combined ranking of colleges, as well as separate rankings for the best values in private universities, private liberal arts colleges and public colleges.

Why do your rankings include more schools than they have in previous years?

Selecting a college and deciding how to pay for it have become high-stakes financial decisions. To find the right college for your student and the best value for your family, it's important to examine your full array of options, rather than limiting your search to the names you know. To that end, we've expanded our annual best college values list. This year, we name 400 schools to our best values list, plus 100 schools that narrowly missed our list but also deliver a great value. As in recent years, we feature a combined list that ranks the top values for all U.S. colleges and universities, plus lists of the best values in private universities, private liberal arts colleges (ranked separately to account for their different missions) and public colleges. As always, all the schools on our lists meet our definition of value: a high-quality education at an affordable price.

Has anything else changed?

Yes. On the quality side of our equation, we continue to award the most points for four-year graduation rates. But to reflect the benefit that comes from earning a degree -- even if it takes more than four years -- we now award a handful of points for five- and six- year rates. We also reward schools that do a stellar job of graduating students with financial need. On the financial side, our rankings now compare the average first-year financial aid award to that of all undergraduates, rewarding schools that avoid giving generous aid packages to incoming students only to reduce them in subsequent years.

To make way for the new values, we're placing less emphasis on several factors, including a school's admission rate and test scores for incoming freshmen. Both have become less meaningful in recent years as some schools try to drive down admission rates by encouraging more students to apply and may have made submitting SAT and ACT scores optional.

You've given a salary figure for each school on the list. Is that number used to calculate a school's rank?

No. The figures, which show the median earnings of workers who started at a particular college 10 years earlier and who received federal financial aid, come from the U.S. Department of Education. The data don't consider whether the workers graduated from college or went on to graduate school. Because of the limitations of this data, we don't include salary figures in calculating each school's rank on our list.

Why is the top of your combined list mostly private universities and private liberal arts colleges?

Private schools typically offer more generous financial aid packages than public colleges and score better on quality measures, such as test scores of incoming freshmen and graduation rates.

Shouldn't all 50 states be represented in the rankings? My state's schools don't appear on any of the lists.

In some states, no school meets our criteria for quality and affordability.

Do the costs listed in the tables reflect one academic year or all four years of undergraduate study?

One year. Costs reflect the amount each institution charges and the average amount of financial aid offered for one academic year.

Why didn't you include the military academies, which are not only top schools academically but also tuition-free? They even pay students to attend.

Our rankings focus on traditional four-year schools with broad-based curricula and on-campus student housing. Schools that offer great value but focus on specific or narrow academic programs, such as the military academies, are excluded. By the same token, we exclude specialized schools, such as teacher's colleges, schools of law and schools of medicine. Another exception is Cornell University, best known as a member of the Ivy League. Four of Cornell's colleges are part of the privately endowed university, which we consider as a private institution in our rankings. But three of Cornell's undergraduate colleges are land-grant state schools. These schools have been omitted from our rankings because the majority of schools at Cornell are part of the privately endowed university. We have, however, included several schools in the City University of New York (CUNY) system. For many years, schools in the CUNY system were not eligible for our list because we consider the cost of room and board in our rankings, and the CUNY system offered only limited housing. The CUNY system has since beefed up housing on some of its campuses. All of the CUNY schools in our rankings offer on-campus housing.