FAQ's about the Madison County Citizens' Police Academy

Jun. 21—The Madison County Citizens Police Academy (CPA) is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies to build relationships and foster community support, while offering answers to those curious about police procedures and duties.

When will CPA be held?

The comprehensive, 10-week program is free to the public and will be held Aug. 29 — Nov. 14, on Monday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes will not be held on the Labor Day or Halloween holidays.

What will you learn in CPA?

Topics covered by criminal justice professionals and sworn officers include:

—Traffic enforcement and stops

—Patrol

—Physical fitness/defensive tactics

—Crime scene investigation

—Firearms simulation

—Narcotics

—K9 Unit

—Emergency response

—School/university safety

Court and trial process.

Participants can expect to tour the Madison County Detention Center and explore much of the Department of Criminal Justice Training campus. They will also get the chance to meet a variety of officers and instructors with diverse backgrounds and proficiencies.

Who should attend?

In the past, the CPA has hosted criminal justice students, individuals interested in a law enforcement career, police parents and spouses, politicians and the interested public. If you are 18 years or older, live or work in Madison County and want to learn more about your local law enforcement, CPA is for you.

Participating Agencies

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, Richmond Police Department, Berea Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police Post 7, Eastern Kentucky University Police Department, Madison County Detention Center and the Madison County Coroner's Office

Deadline

The deadline to apply is Aug. 22, 2022. The 2022 class will be limited to 25 participants with acceptance on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must submit to a background check.

To apply

Apply by filling out the digital application at https://www.docjt.ky.gov/citizens-police-academy. Questions should be directed to critley.kingsmith@ky.gov.

COVID-19 Precautions

CPA and DOCJT, where most of the academy is hosted, are committed to keeping participants safe by following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kentucky Healthy at Work recommendations.

Masks are no longer required to enter campus buildings. However, participants should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms before entering DOCJT. Any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 must remove themselves from CPA and notify any known contacts immediately.

If a participant tests positive, DOCJT requires that they not return to the academy until 5-days of self-isolation have been completed. Then, a tight-fitting mask should be worn an additional five days, per CDC guidelines.

Applicants convicted of a felony are not eligible to attend.