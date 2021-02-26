How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

4kodiak / Getty Images

If you earn a $100,000 salary, congratulations: You make much more than the median worker in America. However, the quality of life you can have with a $100,000 salary varies considerably from city to city.

GOBankingRates took a look at how far a $100K salary would go in major cities across the country, after subtracting necessary expenses such as taxes, groceries, rent, utilities, healthcare and driving costs. The cities on this list are the 50 most populous cities in the U.S., and they could be among the best places to live on a $100,000 salary.

Last updated: Feb. 25, 2021

Albuquerque downtown skyline with the Sandia Mountains in the background.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,800.50

Annual rent: $14,904

Annual groceries: $3,542

Annual utilities: $1,728

Annual driving costs: $11,845

Annual healthcare: $6,297

Income leftover: $36,485

Albuquerque is better than average when it comes to take-home pay on a $100,000 salary. Below-average rents, driving costs, healthcare and utility expenses help people earning $100,000 live comfortably in this big city.

Arlington Texas

Arlington, Texas

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $18,768

Annual groceries: $3,312

Annual utilities: $2,076.60

Annual driving costs: $13,023

Annual healthcare: $6,025

Income leftover: $36,043

Arlington is right about average when it comes to take-home pay on a $100,000 salary. Some of the highest driving costs in the country are countered by the lack of Texas state income tax.

Georgia Atlanta

Atlanta

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $73,934.70

Annual rent: $19,908

Annual groceries: $3,985

Annual utilities: $1,794.48

Annual driving costs: $10,925

Annual healthcare: $5,802

Income leftover: $31,520

Healthcare costs in Atlanta are some of the lowest in the country. Overall, costs are below average, helping workers who earn $100,000 keep more of their paychecks.

Austin Texas

Austin, Texas

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $22,224

Annual groceries: $3,870

Annual utilities: $1,881.48

Annual driving costs: $12,481

Annual healthcare: $6,025

Income leftover: $32,767

Overall take-home pay in Austin lands squarely around the average, at $32,767 after all taxes and expenses. Rent is a bit above average, but the lack of state tax makes Austin an affordable city.

Panoramic image of Baltimore's Federal Hill, overlooking the Inner Harbor and its many tall buildings on a sunny autumn afternoon under a clear blue sky.

Baltimore

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,604.57

Annual rent: $15,468

Annual groceries: $4,129

Annual utilities: $1,897.08

Annual driving costs: $9,796

Annual healthcare: $7,501

Income leftover: $35,814

Baltimore is another city that runs right about average when it comes to leftover income after taxes and expenses. The biggest relative cost for residents is rent, which comes in above average.

Boston Massachusetts highest paid nurses

Boston

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,197.70

Annual rent: $32,496

Annual groceries: $5,245

Annual utilities: $1,874.64

Annual driving costs: $8,037

Annual healthcare: $9,234

Income leftover: $17,311

Massachusetts has a reputation as a high-tax state, but a whole host of high costs lands Boston in the bottom 10 when it comes to take-home pay on a $100,000 salary. City residents suffer from high rent and grocery costs as well, along with the second-highest healthcare expenses of any city.

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,432.70

Annual rent: $16,980

Annual groceries: $4,144

Annual utilities: $2,021.04

Annual driving costs: $12,240

Annual healthcare: $6,170

Income leftover: $32,878

Charlotte has about-average expenses across the board. Healthcare expenses are a bit below average, helping residents to keep more of their net paychecks.

Chicago Illinois

Chicago

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,297.70

Annual rent: $20,292

Annual groceries: $4,053

Annual utilities: $1,563.48

Annual driving costs: $9,280

Annual healthcare: $7,129

Income leftover: $31,980

Rents in Chicago are a bit more expensive than average, helping to reduce the leftover income on a $100,000 salary in the city. However, driving costs are quite low, no doubt in part due to the city’s wide-ranging transportation system.

Cleveland and the Lake Erie shore at sunset.

Cleveland

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $75,912.50

Annual rent: $10,644

Annual groceries: $3,970

Annual utilities: $1,990.56

Annual driving costs: $10,245

Annual healthcare: $7,526

Income leftover: $41,537

If you want to live in the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you’ll be happy to learn that Cleveland is the fourth-most affordable city on the list for people earning $100,000.

Colorado Springs Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,793.70

Annual rent: $18,708

Annual groceries: $3,971

Annual utilities: $1,705.32

Annual driving costs: $12,516

Annual healthcare: $6,500

Income leftover: $31,393

Colorado Springs residents enjoy a decent amount of leftover income on a salary of $100,000. No expenses are particularly out of line, although it costs more to drive in the city than others.

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

Columbus, Ohio

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $75,912.50

Annual rent: $14,844

Annual groceries: $3,500

Annual utilities: $2,027.28

Annual driving costs: $11,535

Annual healthcare: $7,526

Income leftover: $36,480

It’s cheaper to live in Columbus than about two-thirds of the nation’s biggest cities, thanks to generally affordable costs across the board. Its above-average healthcare costs are the biggest drag on after-expense income.

Dallas Texas skyline

Dallas

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $17,952

Annual groceries: $3,421

Annual utilities: $1,807.20

Annual driving costs: $11,735

Annual healthcare: $6,025

Income leftover: $38,307

Residents of the city they call Big D enjoy a bigger slice of their incomes thanks to the lack of Texas state tax. Low healthcare costs also contribute to the low expense structure.

skyline of Denver Colorado

Denver

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,793.70

Annual rent: $25,560

Annual groceries: $4,020

Annual utilities: $1,448.52

Annual driving costs: $11,674

Annual healthcare: $6,500

Income leftover: $25,591

Denver nearly cracks the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income on a $100,000 salary. Rent and groceries are the two main culprits pulling money out of residents’ pockets.

Detroit Michigan

Detroit

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,997.70

Annual rent: $9,552



Annual groceries: $3,638



Annual utilities: $2,053.08

Annual driving costs: $11,337



Annual healthcare: $6,869



Income leftover: $41,549



Detroit has higher-than-average utility costs and its residents have to pay state income tax. However, the city still ranks as the third-most affordable city on the list primarily due to its average rents, which are the lowest in the nation.

El Paso is a city in and the county seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States , and lies in West Texas.

El Paso, Texas

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $12,252

Annual groceries: $2,450

Annual utilities: $1,545

Annual driving costs: $12,790

Annual healthcare: $6,025

Income leftover: $44,185

Apparently, not everything is bigger in Texas. With no state income tax and by far the lowest grocery costs of any large city, El Paso ranks No. 2 on the list of best cities for those earning $100,000.

Forth Worth Texas skyline

Fort Worth, Texas

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $17,820

Annual groceries: $3,293

Annual utilities: $1,881.48

Annual driving costs: $13,344

Annual healthcare: $6,025

Income leftover: $36,884

Fort Worth residents don’t fare quite as well as those in sister city Dallas when it comes to leftover income on a $100,000 salary. Driving costs are particularly high, the fifth-most expensive in the country. The lack of state income tax keeps Fort Worth in the top half of leftover income on a national basis.

Downtown Fresno, California.

Fresno, California

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $16,308

Annual groceries: $2,868

Annual utilities: $1,861.32

Annual driving costs: $14,047

Annual healthcare: $7,203

Income leftover: $30,018

Fresno ranks in the lower third of the nation when it comes to leftover income on a $100,00 salary, thanks in no small part to high California state income taxes. Driving costs also come in second-highest of any city on the list.

Downtown Houston Texas

Houston

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $17,448

Annual groceries: $3,077

Annual utilities: $1,608.96

Annual driving costs: $12,028

Annual healthcare: $6,025

Income leftover: $39,060

Houston ranks No. 9 on the list of cities with the most take-home pay on a $100,000 salary, despite a relatively high housing cost. As with most cities in the top 10, Houston benefits from the lack of state income tax.

A walkway in White River State Park fills the foreground leading back to the main skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $76,017.70

Annual rent: $13,824

Annual groceries: $3,862

Annual utilities: $1,864.80

Annual driving costs: $12,547

Annual healthcare: $7,773

Income leftover: $36,146

Indianapolis residents get to keep a bit more of their $100,000 paychecks than residents of some other cities. The biggest hit on leftover income is the city’s driving costs; the rest hover near the average.

Jacksonville Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $15,192

Annual groceries: $3,874

Annual utilities: $1,802.28

Annual driving costs: $12,359

Annual healthcare: $6,787

Income leftover: $39,233

Jacksonville earns a spot in the top 10 places to earn $100,000 primarily due to its lack of state income tax. Other expenses across the board are moderate, helping to keep a lid on overall costs.

Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City, Missouri

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,687.70

Annual rent: $13,764

Annual groceries: $3,512

Annual utilities: $2,748.12

Annual driving costs: $12,132

Annual healthcare: $7,086

Income leftover: $35,446

Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep a bit over $35,000 of their pay after taxes and expenses, which is right about at the national average. Grocery costs are a bit below average.

Nevada Las Vegas

Las Vegas

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $16,656

Annual groceries: $3,581

Annual utilities: $1,777.68

Annual driving costs: $12,656

Annual healthcare: $5,657

Income leftover: $38,920

Las Vegas rounds out the top 10 when it comes to leftover income on a $100,000 salary thanks to to major factors: the lack of state income tax and the lowest annual healthcare costs of any city on the list.

Long Beach marina with recreational boats and city skyline at Long Beach, CA.

Long Beach, California

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $31,776

Annual groceries: $3,916

Annual utilities: $1,760.04

Annual driving costs: $11,987

Annual healthcare: $7,203

Income leftover: $15,663

This port city carries many of the same expense burdens as its neighbor, Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.

Palm trees and freeway traffic fills the foreground leading back to the skyscrapers of Los Angeles skyline with cloudscape above, California.

Los Angeles

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $36,996

Annual groceries: $4,122

Annual utilities: $1,765.20

Annual driving costs: $12,530

Annual healthcare: $7,203

Income leftover: $9,689

Los Angeles may be the City of Angels, but it’s not a good city for keeping your paycheck. State income taxes and high rents take a big chunk out of a $100,000 salary in the city.

Louisville Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,377.20

Annual rent: $12,432

Annual groceries: $3,288

Annual utilities: $1,803.84

Annual driving costs: $11,146

Annual healthcare: $6,524

Income leftover: $39,184

Low rents and grocery costs help Louisville residents keep more of their paychecks. Even though residents have to pay state tax, the overall take-home pay for six-figure earners in Louisville ranks in the top 10.

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $10,344

Annual groceries: $3,084

Annual utilities: $1,696.56

Annual driving costs: $11,658

Annual healthcare: $6,372

Income leftover: $46,093

If you’re a fan of the blues, you’re in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world’s best music, it’s also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. Extremely low rent and the lack of state income tax help kick Memphis to the top spot.

Mesa Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $76,547.70

Annual rent: $17,016

Annual groceries: $3,390

Annual utilities: $1,829.52

Annual driving costs: $12,836

Annual healthcare: $5,681

Income leftover: $35,795

Mesa is a decent city to live in from a cost perspective if you earn $100,000, as you’ll be left with an about-average $35,795 after taxes and expenses. Driving costs are the biggest drag on leftover income.

Miami Florida skyline

Miami

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $25,308

Annual groceries: $4,272

Annual utilities: $1,411.20

Annual driving costs: $9,718

Annual healthcare: $6,787

Income leftover: $31,751

Miami residents benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that Florida tax break, leftover income for Miami residents earning $100,000 is below average. Above-average rents are the main culprit.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Milwaukee

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $73,272.27

Annual rent: $13,860

Annual groceries: $3,641

Annual utilities: $1,515.72

Annual driving costs: $10,481

Annual healthcare: $7,818

Income leftover: $35,956

The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese has about average total expenses for a $100,000 earner. State taxes are higher than average, but utilities and rents are below average.

Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

Minneapolis

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,733.70

Annual rent: $20,556

Annual groceries: $4,003

Annual utilities: $1,618.80

Annual driving costs: $10,830

Annual healthcare: $8,277

Income leftover: $27,449

Rent and state taxes are above average in Minneapolis, but the third-highest healthcare costs on the list are enough to push the city to the lower half of the rankings. The good news is that as of late, salaries in Minneapolis are growing.

View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

Nashville, Tennessee

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $19,224

Annual groceries: $3,558

Annual utilities: $1,911.84

Annual driving costs: $12,331

Annual healthcare: $6,372

Income leftover: $35,851

Total costs in Nashville are about average for a $100,000 earner. Utility costs are above average, but healthcare costs fall below average.

Staten Island Ferry approaching New York City skyline

New York

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $73,751.14

Annual rent: $28,764

Annual groceries: $5,699

Annual utilities: $1,785.72

Annual driving costs: $4,881

Annual healthcare: $7,953

Income leftover: $24,668

New York has a reputation as a high-cost state, and the numbers bear that out, at least for New York City. Rent and healthcare costs are above average, but the city’s driving costs are the cheapest in the nation, due to the extensive public transportation options available in the city.

Oakland California

Oakland, California

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $38,028

Annual groceries: $4,909

Annual utilities: $1,576.44

Annual driving costs: $12,141

Annual healthcare: $7,203

Income leftover: $8,448

Oakland rounds out the triumvirate of San Francisco Bay Area cities in which a $100,000 salary can barely cover costs. High state income taxes and the third-highest rents of any city pack a wallop for resident paychecks.

Oklahoma City Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,753.70

Annual rent: $13,128

Annual groceries: $3,263

Annual utilities: $2,004.36

Annual driving costs: $12,906

Annual healthcare: $6,070

Income leftover: $37,382

Residents of Oklahoma City enjoy leftover income higher than two-thirds of the country on a salary of $100,000. Some of the cheapest rents in the country help out resident paychecks, although utility costs are above average.

Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground.

Omaha, Nebraska

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $73,399.69

Annual rent: $16,152

Annual groceries: $3,617

Annual utilities: $1,845

Annual driving costs: $12,478

Annual healthcare: $7,230

Income leftover: $32,077

Noted billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but the city also has plenty of contented earners of a $100,000 salary. Costs overall in the city are about average.

Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

Philadelphia

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $76,117.70

Annual rent: $15,036

Annual groceries: $5,098

Annual utilities: $1,747.32

Annual driving costs: $9,171

Annual healthcare: $7,805

Income leftover: $37,260

The City of Brotherly Love has some happy residents, as workers making $100,000 end up with more in their pockets than about two-thirds of the cities on the list. Very low driving costs and below-average rents are the main drivers of the city’s placement.

Midtown Phoenix skyline with cacti, mountains, and other desert scenery in the foreground.

Phoenix

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $76,547.70

Annual rent: $16,788

Annual groceries: $3,409

Annual utilities: $1,829.52

Annual driving costs: $12,517

Annual healthcare: $5,681

Income leftover: $36,323

Phoenix has below-average taxes and the third-lowest healthcare costs in the country, helping keep more in the pockets of the city’s six-figure earners. The cost of groceries is also below average.

Portland Oregon

Portland, Oregon

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $71,187.74

Annual rent: $22,824

Annual groceries: $4,435

Annual utilities: $1,995.72

Annual driving costs: $12,005

Annual healthcare: $7,181.00

Income leftover: $22,747

Portland’s six-figure earners feel the biggest sting of any city when it comes to state income tax, owing a whopping $7,935. Although rents are moderate, other expenses, such as utilities and driving costs, help drag down Portland’s ranking into the bottom 10 when it comes to take-home pay.

Raleigh North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,432.70

Annual rent: $17,592

Annual groceries: $4,552

Annual utilities: $1,526.52

Annual driving costs: $12,893

Annual healthcare: $6,170

Income leftover: $31,699

A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you a bit less after taxes and expenses than in other cities, thanks in part to the eighth-highest grocery costs on this list. Driving costs are also quite high, but utility expenses are well below average.

Sacramento California

Sacramento, California

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $20,736.00

Annual groceries: $4,357.00

Annual utilities: $2,375.16

Annual driving costs: $13,352.00

Annual healthcare: $7,203.00

Income leftover: $24,282.00

Sacramento is another city that falls prey to the high state taxes affecting employees who earn $100,000. Driving costs are also the fourth-highest of any city on the list. Combined, these expenses drag Sacramento down near the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $79,247.70

Annual rent: $15,744

Annual groceries: $3,529

Annual utilities: $2,066.76

Annual driving costs: $12,533

Annual healthcare: $6,025

Income leftover: $39,350

Groceries cost a bit below average in San Antonio, but the main reason for the low overall cost of living in the city is due to the lack of state taxes. Overall, San Antonio ranks No. 6 on the list of most affordable large cities.

San Diego, California, cityscape at the Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $32,700

Annual groceries: $3,798

Annual utilities: $1,600.56

Annual driving costs: $13,927

Annual healthcare: $7,203

Income leftover: $13,077

San Diego is blessed with what some say is the best weather in the country, and that can go a long way to soothe the sting that expenses take out of the average $100,000 paycheck. State income taxes are the biggest culprit here, but driving costs also play a big role.

Financial district of San Francisco at sunrise.

San Francisco

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $52,200.00

Annual groceries: $5,361.00

Annual utilities: $1,418.76

Annual driving costs: $8,856.00

Annual healthcare: $7,203.00

Income leftover: -$2,734.00

San Francisco is the only city on the list in which residents cannot cover everyday expenses on a $100,000 salary. You’ll need to earn about $104,000 in San Francisco just to get by, since a $100K salary after taxes drops take-home pay to just over $72,000. The highest average rents on the entire list and the third-highest grocery costs also weigh down paychecks.

Aerial view of City Hall and downtown San Jose, California.

San Jose, California

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,305.44

Annual rent: $41,676

Annual groceries: $4,248

Annual utilities: $1,475.64

Annual driving costs: $15,903

Annual healthcare: $7,203

Income leftover: $1,800

Much like its sister city to the north, San Jose burdens its residents with high state income taxes and high overall expenses, particularly in driving costs, which are the highest of any city. A $100,000 salary is barely enough to get by.

Seattle Skyline and Mount Rainier at Sunset on a clear summer day.

Seattle

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $78,994.38

Annual rent: $31,008

Annual groceries: $4,765

Annual utilities: $1,860.12

Annual driving costs: $11,812

Annual healthcare: $7,530

Income leftover: $22,019

Washington has no state income tax, so for Seattle to appear in the bottom 10 of cities in terms of take-home pay means it’s an expensive place to live. With the exception of groceries, costs are above-average across the board in Seattle.

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Tucson, Arizona

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $76,547.70

Annual rent: $14,328

Annual groceries: $3,607

Annual utilities: $3,564.12

Annual driving costs: $11,310

Annual healthcare: $5,681

Income leftover: $38,058

Tucson nearly cracks the top 10 in terms of most income left in the pockets of workers making a $100,000 salary. Low costs across the board contribute to the city’s lofty placement, particularly when it comes to healthcare.

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,753.70

Annual rent: $11,616

Annual groceries: $3,594

Annual utilities: $1,880.16

Annual driving costs: $12,184

Annual healthcare: $6,070

Income leftover: $39,410

With rents below $1,000 per month on average, Tulsa is a very affordable city. If you earn $100,000, you can expect to keep nearly $40,000 after all expenses.

Virginia Beach resort city showing beach goers on their daily activities while on vacation.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $73,927.70

Annual rent: $19,236

Annual groceries: $4,112

Annual utilities: $1,633.44

Annual driving costs: $12,402

Annual healthcare: $6,460

Income leftover: $30,085

Most costs in Virginia Beach are about average or slightly above. Altogether, these expenses drag the city down to below-average when it comes to leftover income.

Washington, DC

Washington, District of Columbia

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $72,347.70

Annual rent: $32,352

Annual groceries: $5,652

Annual utilities: $1,482

Annual driving costs: $8,921

Annual healthcare: $10,036

Income leftover: $13,904

It’s expensive to live in the nation’s capital, which claims the ignominious prize of having the highest healthcare costs in the country. The district also suffers from high rents and the second-highest grocery costs.

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Wichita, Kansas

Federal income taxes: $17,262.50

Net pay after income taxes: $74,175.70

Annual rent: $11,556

Annual groceries: $3,397

Annual utilities: $2,121.12

Annual driving costs: $12,916

Annual healthcare: $6,418

Income leftover: $37,768

Wichita has higher-than-average state income taxes, but overall, the city ranks in the top third when it comes to income leftover in the pockets of its workers making $100,000. The fourth-lowest rent in the country is enough to do the trick.

boyfriend and girlfriend walking in Chinatown in Los Angeles California

Is $100K a Good Salary?

It can be hard to live in some states on the take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, due in no small part to high state income taxes. Other expenses, such as groceries, utilities and driving costs, are also highly variable by state and city, so you should factor all of those in before deciding to take a job or buy a home in a particular city.

Even at the lofty $100K salary range, your salary after taxes might require you to create a budget to help figure out where to save money on monthly expenses. If trimming the fat isn’t enough to get you to a comfortable level of available income, consider a lateral move within a state — or to a neighboring state — where these expenses are lower.

For example, California has a lot to offer, but it also has very high state income tax rates. Just across the border in Nevada, you could enjoy a 0% state income tax. Similarly, Portland residents pay the highest chunk of any city on the list to state income taxes, but just across its northerly border, Washington residents enjoy paying no state income tax.

The reality of a $100,000 salary is that it goes a long way in some cities and not very far in others. Even within the same state, expenses beyond taxes can be much higher or lower in neighboring cities. Remember that it’s your net pay after all expenses, not your gross pay, that determines how much leftover income you have to enhance your quality of life.

Methodology: GOBankingrates determined how far $100,000 salary goes in 50 major cities by first compiling a list of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. by population, sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey. For each city, it was assumed an individual earns $100,000 a year before taxes. The following factors were applied: (1) net income after federal and state income taxes, including where applicable additional taxes for state disability insurance, state unemployment insurance, family leave insurance, workers compensation, and in Oregon, state transit tax; (2) annual cost of rent in each city, based on monthly median rent multiplied by 12, sourced from Zillow’s March 2019 rental index; (3) annual cost of groceries in each city, based on the average cost of a month’s groceries multiplied by 12, sourced from Numbeo; (4) annual cost of utilities in each city, based on a month’s utilities multiplied by 12; (5) annual driving costs, based on the combined costs of ownership, maintenance and gas in each city, based on April 24, 2019, per gallon gas prices from GasBuddy, and cost of ownership, maintenance and gas annually, sourced from H+T Index; (6) annual cost of healthcare, based on annual per capita expenditure by state in 2017, sourced from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. All these costs of living were subtracted from each city’s after-tax income to determine how much income was left over; cities were then ranked, with the best cities having the most income left over, and the worst cities having the least or a negative amount left over.

