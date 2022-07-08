How far should abortion bans go?
Anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson is pushing cities to enact some of the most restrictive abortion bans. But not everyone’s on board.
Man alleging assault during white supremacist march seeks answers about police response
Don't get pregnant is the choice overlooked in the abortion debate
The proposal was tacked onto a package of constitutional amendments in a bill the state House approved in December.
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White House said, as he faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. The White House said Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services.” The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling but are limited in their ability to safeguard access to abortion nationwide.
Banning abortion has become a proxy issue for perpetuating paternalistic values by the conservative religious right.
Amanda Bohn told Insider that in a hidden clinic in London, she had no privacy or dignity and could hear women screaming as they got abortions.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tells Yahoo News that her office will fight efforts by Republican-led states to punish women and health care providers over abortion.
Meg Piasecki went to Colorado to get an abortion at 24 weeks in 2018. Now, with stricter Ohio laws, more women could seek abortions out of state.
A little-known European medical team is poised to become one of the most important groups in the shifting landscape of U.S. abortion bans.
Some doctors have no idea when they're allowed to save a pregnant person's life
A Madison, Wisconsin, gynecologist has purchased a former clinic, and anti-abortion activists fear the building will be used to terminate pregnancies.
Republican politicians are saying "every" life is precious and even agreeing that 13-year-olds can consent to sex.
Swift ectopic pregnancy treatment saves moms' lives. Even pro-life doctors say "there is no chance for survival of the child" in an ectopic pregnancy.
What does it mean to vote “yes” or “no” on the Kansas abortion amendment question on the ballot? Here’s what to know before the August 2 primary election.
When Florida passed a law this spring that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Rabbi Barry Silver was furious. Silver’s progressive synagogue, Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor in Palm Beach County, sued the state of Florida in June, arguing that the anti-abortion law infringes on religious liberty. Judaism has viewed abortion as morally acceptable—and even required in some circumstances—for thousands of years.
Only 5 percent of Americans rank abortion as their biggest concern right now, poll finds
