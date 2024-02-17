How far behind average is Columbus on winter snow this year?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even with all of the wintry weather this past Friday, it’s no secret that this winter has been very quiet in the snow department.

That trend is not unique to just here. Across much of the Midwest and toward the East Coast, many cities are in a deficit for snowfall though mid-February.

Snow totals at John Glenn International Airport this season has only recorded 9.8 inches of snow. That is short of a foot behind schedule. Other cities with deficits around a foot include Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

Typically in an El Niño winter like ours, Ohio would experience drier and slightly warmer winters. The slight warmer trend has held up. Total precipitation Columbus is around an inch above average, but that is mostly due to rain.

There is one more chance that Storm Team 4 is tracking for very light snow moving into central Ohio. Those details can be found in The Most Accurate Forecast.

