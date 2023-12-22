How far would you drive for a year of burritos? This Iowan conquered the 'Iowa Queso Cruise'

What would you do to get free Pancheros burritos for a year? One Iowa native drove 15 hours straight.

University of Iowa alum, Jared Ness, won Pancheros' Iowa Queso Cruise, a contest that was inspired by a co-worker's post on social media.

"You could conceivably order from all 26 @Pancheros locations in the state of Iowa in 1 day," wrote Ness's coworker, Alex Gookin. "Driving route is 12 hours 53 minutes and with 5 minutes at each location, you could order your first burrito at 10:30 AM in West Des Moines and arrive in Iowa City before 1:45 AM closing."

You could conceivably order from all 26 @pancheros locations in the state of Iowa in 1 day. Driving route is 12 hours 53 minutes and with 5 minutes at each location, you could order your first burrito at 10:30 AM in West Des Moines and arrive in Iowa City before 1:45 AM closing. pic.twitter.com/81s1T5RTuN — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) December 13, 2023

Viral tweet inspires Pancheros' Iowa Queso Cruise

After a few likes and shares, Gookin's tweet had gone viral and Pancheros decided to make it a challenge.

"One of the replies said something about if somebody were to do this, we should give free burritos for a year. So we replied that we would do that," said Alexis Puebla, director of digital marketing at Pancheros. "And then it started to pick up traction. And so we wanted to put some, like official rules and a name to it just so that if somebody did complete it, there was something to lean back on in terms of what exactly was the requirement."

What was required to complete the Iowa Queso Cruise?

The rules were simple:

Entrants must be 18 and a resident of Iowa

One prize will be awarded to the first person or group (up to 4 people in one vehicle) to visit all Pancheros locations in Iowa. The prize is credit for 52 free burritos on the Pancheros app. The approximate value of 52 free burritos is $650. The prize is not exchangeable for cash.

No purchases necessary.

Entries shall consist of a photo taken at every Pancheros location in Iowa. Photos must consist of participant(s) outside every location showing exterior signage and/or showing interior signage. In addition, participant(s) must appear in all 26 photos to be eligible.

Each photo must have a timestamp; the first and last timestamps must be within 24 hours of each other.

To receive the free burritos, participant(s) must have an account on the Pancheros app.

With 30 minutes notice, Jared Ness sets out to conquer the Iowa Queso Cruise

Jared Ness's prize for winning the Pancheros Iowa Queso Cruise.

And that's exactly what Ness set out to do on Friday, Dec. 15.

"I'm in Des Moines, now. Which is like, where the most western Pancheros locations are, and my family that I was going to see for the holidays was in Dubuque, which is all the way on the east side," Ness said. "So I kind of planned on making the trip across the state anyways."

With 30 minutes notice, Ness packed his suitcase for two weeks and hopped in the car, setting out for his overnight journey.

The trip took him 15 hours total, leaving Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and getting to Dubuque at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

"I wasn't really stopping for for more than five minutes to fill up on gas, use the restroom. But other than that, there were no significant breaks. Fifteen hours straight through," Ness said.

Ness said he had dozens of people cheering him on online throughout his trip, and he was surprised by how much attention the whole thing had gotten.

Twenty-six Pancheros visits, one burrito and a few energy drinks later, Ness found himself the proud winner of the Iowa Queso Cruise and 52 free burritos.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter@VictoriaReynaR.

