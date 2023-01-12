Do Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Far East Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Far East Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Far East Holdings Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.25 to RM0.41, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 61%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Far East Holdings Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.6 percentage points to 24%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Far East Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Far East Holdings Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at RM223m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 10.0% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Far East Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Far East Holdings Berhad's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Far East Holdings Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Far East Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

