Far East Hospitality Makes Bold Move with Official Opening of Far East Village Hotel Ariake

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Far East Hospitality, one of the leading operators of hotels and serviced residences, today announced that its Far East Village Hotel Ariake in Japan is officially opened for business. Previously known as Village Hotel Ariake Tokyo, the 306-key property is the first hotel under the Village brand to expand its presence outside of Singapore.

"We live in bizarre times today, but it is never too soon to start looking for opportunities. Domestic travel has picked up in Japan since the easing of travel curbs in June. After careful evaluation and consideration, we decided that now is the right time to open," said Mr Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive of Far East Hospitality. "We have confidence in the domestic market -- particularly business travellers. Opening now also gives our operation teams opportunity to fine-tune all areas and they will be ready when the market eventually picks up."

Located in Koto City, the eastern part of Tokyo, Far East Village Hotel Ariake targets the domestic business community who will be attending conferences and exhibitions at Tokyo Big Sight -- one of Japan's premier exhibition arenas and convention centre. Post COVID-19, the Ariake district will be bustling with excitement as sports events and concerts resume and take place at Ariake Tennis Park or the Ariake Arena -- both a short walk away from the hotel. The hotel is thus perfect for domestic leisure travellers who want to be at the heart of all the action.

Urban explorations

Guests -- whether on business or leisure trips -- will be able to look forward to customised experiences.

Start the day bright and early to catch the auction at Toyosu Market -- the world's largest wholesale seafood and food market. To fully immerse in culture and history of the area, guests can choose to visit teamLab Planets -- Japan's emerging art scene, or go on a historical journey at the Edo-Tokyo Museum. The fashionable Ginza neighbourhood and Tokyo Disneyland Resort are also located nearby for guests to explore over the weekend.

These experiences will be included in the Village Passport -- a travel guide that highlights the best shopping, dining, and sightseeing places to explore and enjoy in the local precinct.

Singapore-inspired hospitality with a Japanese touch

