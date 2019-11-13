Should FAR-EASTERN ENERGY (MCX:DVEC) Be Disappointed With Their 52% Profit?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Public joint stock company FAR-EASTERN ENERGY COMPANY (MCX:DVEC) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 52%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

View our latest analysis for FAR-EASTERN ENERGY

Given that FAR-EASTERN ENERGY didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years FAR-EASTERN ENERGY saw its revenue grow at 3.2% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In that time the share price is up 15% per year, which is not unreasonable given the revenue gorwth. Ultimately, the important thing is whether the company is trending to profitability. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

MISX:DVEC Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling FAR-EASTERN ENERGY stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 31% in the last year, FAR-EASTERN ENERGY shareholders lost 36%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on RU exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.