How far the economy fell, then bounced back, a year after COVID changed everything

Paul Davidson and George Petras, USA TODAY
·6 min read

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the deepest and fastest recession in U.S. history, the nation has climbed more than halfway back.

Along the way, the crisis spawned record job losses as well as fresh market highs and a surge in online shopping.

Nearly 13 million, or 58%, of the 22.4 million jobs wiped out in the pandemic have returned. And the economy has clawed back about 75% of its COVID-induced output losses.

“Given the depths of the contraction, the rebound has been faster than I expected but we still have a long way to go,” says Gus Faucher, chief economist of PNC Financial Services Group.

Much of that ground could be made up this year as widespread vaccinations and $2.8 trillion in government relief since December – and $6 trillion cumulatively during the crisis -- set the stage for the strongest expansion since 1984. Oxford Economics expect 7% growth, along with 7 million new jobs, this year, as the economy reclaims its pre-pandemic gross domestic product by midyear and pre-crisis employment by 2022.

'Remarkable outcome':Big gains are likely for economy this year even as COVID-19 lingers

2 COVID Americas: One hopes for an extension of federal unemployment and stimulus. The other is saving and spending.

There will be lasting scars -- hundreds of thousands of business closures and several million long-term unemployed Americans who could struggle to find work. But, “I think we’ve done a good job of limiting the damage” through the relief measures, Faucher says.

The downturn also remains a study in contrasts. While restaurants and movie theaters have struggled to survive, big box stores and Amazon have raked in record profits. Airlines and cruise ships have relied on government life-support even as housing and technology have boomed. And low-wage restaurant and retail workers have lined up at food pantries while higher-income professionals who can work remotely have padded their savings and benefited from record stock prices.

Here’s a look at 11 charts that illustrate how the economy has collapsed, surged and found new “normals” in the year since the pandemic began.

Employment

The nation recovered 12.9 million of the 22.4 million jobs shed last spring as states eased restrictions and restaurants, shops and other outlets have reopened. But the road been bumpy. Payroll gains peaked at 4.8 million in July as businesses rehired furloughed employees, but then steadily declined before holiday pandemic spikes led to a 306,000 drop in employment in December. Falling COVID cases and a relaxing of business constraints in recent weeks resulted in 379,000 job gains in February. Employment remains 9.5 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

It was a difficult year for small businesses because of the pandemic and economic turmoil that followed.
It was a difficult year for small businesses because of the pandemic and economic turmoil that followed.

Retail sales

Total U.S. retail sales plunged a record 14.7% in April before government stimulus checks and generous unemployment benefits helped shoppers come roaring back. Sales rose 18.2% in May, 7.5% in June and after dipping in December, 5.3% in January. They're 7.4% above their pre-pandemic peak.

Restaurant and bar sales

After tumbling last March and April, sales at restaurant and bars – among the hardest-hit sectors -- rebounded steadily as the weather warmed and eateries carved out additional outdoor dining space. But colder temperatures chilled traffic the final two months of last year before declining COVID cases and an easing of restrictions helped boost sales 6.9% in January. That still left restaurant income 16.6% below its pre-crisis high. More than 100,000 restaurants have permanently closed.

Where's my cheese?: There's a cheese shortage at Costco. It's an industry-wide problem.

Movie box office receipts

Gross sales nosedived as most theaters remain closed for months. Even when many reopened in August, revenue remained a fraction of precrisis levels as moviegoers stayed away, largely for health reasons, except for a Christmas week surge. Also, Hollywood postponed many of its eagerly awaited blockbusters until 2021, says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. Sales rose in late February on falling COVID cases and growing vaccinations, he says.

Airplane trips

Passenger trips generally have trended higher since bottoming in April but were still 71% below the year-ago level in January, according to the Airlines Reporting Corp., which tracks travel agency sales.

Ecommerce

The pandemic and the home-centered economy it fostered have been a boon for ecommerce, with non-store retail sales up 28% from pre-pandemic levels

Wild consumer price swings

Although overall inflation has remained well below the Fed’s 2% target, the pandemic has resulted in outsize price movements for some items. Airline fares plunged 21.3% over the past year as demand evaporated. Meanwhile, used car prices are up 10% as auto plant shutdowns early in the crisis left paltry new-car inventories even as many Americans who feared taking public transit bought vehicles.

Housing sales

The housing market has been the pandemic’s most prominent bright spot. Sales and prices slumped early last spring as Americans wary of contagion holed up in their homes, but they soon started soaring as people sought larger spaces, typically in less populated suburban and rural areas. In January, existing home sales were a stunning 23.7% above their year ago level, while the median price was up 14.1%.

Who wants to be a millionaire?: How S&P 500 index funds can make you a millionaire with $300 a month

Rent in San Francisco

Rents in some large cities have dropped sharply as many Americans seek larger spaces and no longer need to live near urban offices since they can work from home -- a trend that's expected to persist, at least to some extent.

Stock market

In the early days of the crisis, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, a broad measure of U.S. stocks, fell 34% from its February 2020 peak. But the bear market was the shortest in history. Stocks steadily climbed back, powered by expectations that tech companies such as Apple and Amazon would thrive in a stay-at-home economy. Historically low interest rates also left investors few places to park their money. Buoyed by the prospect of a reopening economy this year, the index closed at 3,899 Wednesday, 74% above its nadir a year ago and just 0.9% below its all-time high last month.

Business investment

Business orders for long-lasting goods such as computers and factory equipment – a proxy for business investment -- cratered like everything else early in the crisis. But they’ve soared since April as companies like Amazon expanded warehouses for home delivery, the work-at-home market sparked a wave of tech-related spending and restaurants enhanced outdoor seating areas. In January, business investment was 4.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID 19 economy 1 year later: How far did we fall, how much have we recovered?

Recommended Stories

  • FilmLA Permit Applications Increased by 43% in February 2021

    FilmLA received 777 film permit applications, an increase of 43.1% compared to the prior month. A late-month surge in production established last month as the third busiest FilmLA has experienced since last June, although activity remains around 40% below normal for this time of year. Over the last 37 weeks, FilmLA has processed approximately 5,533 […]

  • Relaxing restrictions, Food Night, mass vaccine sites: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state

  • 'Awesome' leather-cleaning kit has more than 15,700 reviews on Amazon - and it's on sale

    "This stuff works wonders on leather."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – CPI on Tap but Bond Auction Results Could Trigger Volatile Response

    Gold futures are trading slightly lower on Wednesday shortly below the release of the U.S. Consumer Inflation reports for February that could set the tone until the Federal Reserve meets on March 16-17.

  • Fauci marks COVID anniversary with hope and a warning: Don’t ‘underestimate’ virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci shares the most valuable lesson he has learned after a year battling the coronavirus pandemic.

  • YouTuber Grace Victory Wakes from Coma 3 Months After Giving Birth While Sick with COVID

    Victory was induced two months early and then put in a medically induced coma to manage her COVID-19

  • Embattled California governor says 'brighter days ahead'

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom sought to rally his state worn down after a year of coronavirus lockdowns, record wildfires and unfathomable sickness and death. “People are alive today because of the public health decisions we made — lives saved because of your sacrifice,” Newsom said Tuesday night in his third State of the State address. California governors normally make these annual speeches before a joint session of the Legislature in Sacramento and are interrupted frequently by cheers and applause from members of their party.

  • Florida’s getting billions for COVID relief. Here’s where the money could be spent

    The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill will send billions of dollars to Florida and Floridians, but the state’s Republican governor and Legislature will ultimately have a lot of power over funds that were passed into law by Democrats.

  • US considers using NASA facility to house migrant children

    A NASA site in California is being considered as a potential location to house the growing number of migrants coming across the border, according to sources briefed on the plans. The HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement confirmed Wednesday night that it is considering opening additional bed space for unaccompanied migrant children at a NASA site in California.

  • Congress Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill

    After a lot of delays, the House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Wednesday, with the $1,400 stimulus checks included.

  • COVID relief’s child tax credit reform shuts the door on Reagan’s punitive welfare legacy

    As President Joe Biden prepares to sign the American Rescue Plan, a surprising bipartisan hero has emerged: the Child Tax Credit. The new law will nearly double this already-existing credit for one year and send $250 to $300 per child every month to almost every family in America. Biden and Democrats in Congress have expressed support for making these changes permanent.

  • How America's Vaccine System Makes People With Health Problems Fight for a Place in Line

    As states have begun vaccinating Americans with medical conditions that may raise their risk for a severe case of COVID-19, they are setting widely varying rules about which conditions to prioritize. The morass of guidelines has set off a free-for-all among people with underlying health problems like cancer or Type 2 diabetes to persuade state health and political officials to add particular conditions to an evolving vaccine priority list. In Royal Oak, Michigan, Megan Bauer, who lives with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that can cause serious lung infections, said she was grateful that other people with heightened risks were getting vaccinated: health care workers, teachers, her 81-year-old grandmother. If Bauer lived in Montana, New Mexico, Virginia, Washington, D.C., or at least 14 other states, she could get the vaccine now, too. But not in Michigan. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “The wait seems never-ending,” Bauer said. “With cystic fibrosis, every day is precious, so losing this time is difficult.” In the initial months of the COVID vaccine rollout, states sought to balance between prioritizing older people, who are most likely to die from the virus, and people in professions most likely to be exposed to it. Under recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with medical conditions that have been associated with an increased risk for severe virus symptoms, were slated to come next. At least 37 states, as well as Washington, D.C., are now allowing some residents with certain health problems to receive vaccines, according to a New York Times survey. But the health issues granted higher priority differ from state to state, and even county to county. Some people with Down syndrome may get vaccines in at least 35 states, for instance, but some of those states are not offering shots to people with other developmental conditions. At least 30 states allow some people with Type 2 diabetes to get vaccines, but only 23 states include people with Type 1 diabetes. At least 19 states are making the vaccine available to some people with cystic fibrosis; at least 14 have included some people with liver disease; and at least 15 have deemed some smokers eligible. At least 30 states have prioritized vaccines for people who are overweight or obese, according to the Times survey, though they vary even there, some setting the bar at a body mass index of 25, others at 30 or 40. Some states require people to prove they have a medical condition, although at least 16 states and Washington, D.C., do not. And at least 12 states allow people to get a recommendation from a health professional to get a shot, even if their medical condition has not been given priority by the state. In the absence of large, rigorous studies of the coronavirus’s effect on people with other medical problems, medical ethicists said, there are few clear principles to apply to determine a priority sequence among many conditions. Many states are taking their cues from a list of 12 sorts of conditions that the CDC has deemed to have substantial evidence for elevated COVID risks, including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, smoking and Down syndrome. CDC officials have said that they regularly review the scientific literature and will expand the list as warranted. But some medical ethicists argue that the list itself is misleading, because it suggests that the risks for all diagnoses have been considered and ranked. Is a 50-year-old with Type 1 diabetes at greater risk from COVID than a 25-year-old with sickle cell disease, or a 35-year-old with intellectual disabilities? Certainly, some studies have been conducted about links between serious COVID illness and other health conditions. In one study, researchers found that people with diabetes, obesity, hypertension or chronic kidney disease were three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, regardless of age. People with two of the conditions were more than four times as likely to be hospitalized as those without them. But scientists have had a relatively short time to understand COVID-19 and its relationships to other medical conditions. “We have a long history of doing risk-based recommendations based on lots of data,” said Dr. Grace Lee, a member of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee and a pediatrician at Stanford University. “The problem with COVID is, the information is coming in now, and it’s different than it was even two months ago when we were deliberating about vaccine allocations.” The issue has set off a flurry of jockeying by advocacy groups to sway health and political leaders in state capitols to move particular health conditions higher on priority lists. Because the vaccine rules can be set by governors — who typically consult with hospital officials and their own medical and ethical advisory groups — many appeals have taken a personal bent: “@GovMikeDeWine,” Hanna Detwiler, a bone-marrow transplant patient in Columbus, Ohio, tweeted about her inability to get a vaccine last month, “Do better.” About three dozen health advocacy groups sent a letter in late January to Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York after growing concerned that the state might not explicitly include people with HIV on its priority list for shots. The groups cited the state health department’s own research on HIV as a risk factor for getting severely ill with COVID-19. New York ultimately became one of at least 14 states, along with Washington, D.C., to announce that HIV was on the vaccine priority list. A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Health said this week that New York had always intended to include HIV patients on the priority list. Patients and representatives for people with HIV, liver disease, asthma, Type 1 diabetes, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and intellectual and developmental disabilities said they have started advocacy campaigns at the state and national levels, with mixed success. In Michigan, Laura Bonnell, who has two daughters in their 20s with cystic fibrosis, said she extracted a promise from officials in her county this week that they would soon offer vaccine appointments to any cystic fibrosis patient older than 16. “It’s about desperation,” said Bonnell, who runs a foundation for families affected by cystic fibrosis. “It’s about being heard.” A spokesperson for Oakland County, where Bonnell lives, said officials wanted to protect those suffering from respiratory illness who they knew would be at greater risk. If the county proceeds, Bauer, the woman from Royal Oak, would also be eligible, although it not clear how soon appointments would be available. Across the country, the vaccine eligibility requirements are a moving target. Ohio added bone marrow transplant patients like Detwiler to its list last week after initially offering the vaccine only to those who had received a solid organ transplant. Next week, California, where only some counties have previously offered vaccines to people with medical conditions, will allow shots statewide to millions of people with health problems. That reversed the state’s earlier plan to prioritize shots based solely on age, which sparked high-profile opposition from disabilities rights advocates who used a hashtag #HighRiskCA. Connecticut recently flipped in the opposite direction, ending plans to expand eligibility for shots to people with preexisting health conditions in favor of priorities based on age. And even some patient advocates who have pushed for inclusion are disheartened by what may be a system where the loudest voices, with perhaps the most funding or political clout, prevail. “That is not how our public policies should be decided, on who is better at advocating,” said Kara Ayers, director of the Center for Dignity in Healthcare for People with Disabilities, which has created a vaccine prioritization dashboard with the Johns Hopkins Disability Health Research Center to help people with medical conditions track their status. State government officials say their decisions on which health conditions to include often come down to some combination of evidence, logistics and political reality. Maryland has permitted shots for people with medical conditions only if they are currently receiving treatment in hospitals or outpatient centers because “right now we can only offer vaccines to a subset of our highest-risk individuals,’’ said Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state’s acting deputy secretary for public health. New Hampshire has allowed vaccines for residents with at least two medical conditions. Smokers are not entitled to early shots in the state. “I can’t have a 24-year-old smoker get a vaccine before somebody’s grandmother,” Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said in an interview. “Opening it up to everyone won’t change how much vaccine I have.” Eligibility lists are likely to expand as supply catches up with demand, which the Biden administration has said could happen as early as next month. Still, bioethicists say, there is an inclination to feel that the vaccine priority list amounts to a calibration of a person’s societal worth. For people contending with health problems that also can be sources of social stigma, the uneven vaccine rollout is stoking concerns that extend beyond COVID. “It feels like many of the prejudices I’ve fought my whole life I’m fighting all in one bucket to get access to this vaccine,” said Jessica von Goeler, 49, of Arlington, Massachusetts, who has Type 1 diabetes and has started a petition to persuade her state to add her condition to its eligibility list. In Michigan, a recent announcement was bittersweet for Bauer. This week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to people with cystic fibrosis and other medical conditions, so long as they are older than 50. In 2019, the median age of death for people with cystic fibrosis in the United States was 32, according to a patient registry kept by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “Most people with CF,’’ said Bauer, who is 24, “may not be in that group.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Naya Rivera's dad claims Ryan Murphy didn't set up college fund for her son: 'Broken promises'

    Ryan Murphy says he's "committed" to creating a college fund for Naya Rivera's son Josey.

  • Piers Morgan leaves ITV's Good Morning Britain after row over Meghan remarks

    It comes as Ofcom receives more than 40,000 complaints over Morgan's comments about the duchess.

  • UK tabloids called Harry and Meghan's interview the 'worst royal crisis in 85 years,' seemingly forgetting Prince Andrew's alleged sex offenses

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview should be a watershed moment for the British tabloids, but nothing's changed yet.

  • Saudi court denies activist’s appeal, upholds her travel ban

    A court in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied the appeal by one of the kingdom's most prominent political activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, her supporters said, weeks after her release from prison. Loujain al-Hathloul, whose 1001-day detention drew fierce international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, had hoped to lift a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release. The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, which handles terrorism and national security charges, confirmed al-Hathloul's original sentence on Wednesday, a rubber-stamp decision on the publicized and politicized case.

  • Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope

    Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — in the “next phase” of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans. Previewing his remarks, Biden said he would “talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next.” Biden's challenge Thursday night will be to honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year while encouraging them to remain vigilant despite “virus fatigue” and growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines.

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.