So far, few Tidewater Gardens residents are returning to the first redeveloped apartments

NORFOLK — New brick and mortar loom tall as buildings spring up along Wood Street and Church Street in the St. Paul’s neighborhood.

The gleaming glass windows and untarnished brick facades are a stark contrast to Tidewater Gardens — the squat 1950s-era public housing complex that previously stood across the way, encircled in wrought iron fencing.

The city began to demolish the 600-plus unit public housing complex in 2020 to make way for a $300 million mixed-income redevelopment called Kindred. Now the first two buildings to replace it are opening, one in December and another expected later this month.

Housing activists and tenants displaced from Tidewater Gardens sued over the redevelopment plan and fought for their right to return and have set aside units in the new buildings. Yet the former residents have not flocked to the leasing office. Despite intensive outreach efforts by the city and Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, only a small number of former Tidewater Gardens residents have signed leases to return.

Reunion, a 72-unit complex that opened in December, has 24 units meant to directly replace Tidewater Gardens units and is reserved for residents 55 and older, according to the NRHA. Initially, 32 former Tidewater Gardens households signed up to be on the waitlist to move into the building. Ultimately, only seven have signed leases.

“That’s their personal decision,” said Steve Morales, NRHA’s chief community development officer. “That’s not anything we do, that’s straight up their personal decision.”

Morales said it isn’t unusual to see a low rate of return, as that’s happened in previous redevelopment projects.

That’s exactly the kind of outcome former residents and lawyers who participated in the lawsuit said they sought to avoid.

Moving back

One woman who’s made the jump back is Cassandra Miller, a retired Dollar Tree and nursing aid worker who moved into Tidewater Gardens in 2011. The 61-year-old relishes the quiet of her apartment in the Reunion building compared with the noise of neighbors at Tidewater Gardens, and the planes and traffic that overwhelmed her home off Chesapeake Boulevard, where she lived after being displaced from the public housing complex.

“From all that noise to the peace — sometimes I open the door in the hallway and I be like ‘Man, it’s so quiet,'” she said.

Miller said others have spoken disparagingly about the chance to move back into one the newly built units, though she has resisted and pushed back against that mentality. She said she’s encouraged others not to give in to negativity without reaching out to the NRHA or touring a unit.

“There’s people who’d be glad to move into places like these,” she said.

Once units were available, the process to move back in was quick for Miller. She signed her lease after a tour on Dec. 8 then had her moving boxes inside her unit on the second floor ten days later, ready to unpack.

A total of 714 units are expected to be built as part of the ongoing St. Paul’s redevelopment. Of those, 260 are reserved for returning Tidewater Gardens households, 238 units are for low-income households making 60% to 80% of the area median income, and 216 units are rented at market rate. The entire project is slated to be complete in fall 2026. As additional buildings are completed, new tenants can lease units on a rolling basis.

After Reunion, the second building to be complete is the 120-unit Origin Circle. NRHA officials say tenants could begin moving in as soon as this week. They were unable to provide information about the number of returning Tidewater Gardens households.

Right of first refusal

A settlement of the lawsuit filed over the redevelopment plan solidified protections allowing more displaced residents to move back to the rebuilt neighborhoods — addressing one of residents’ main complaints about the project. It also required the city to pay certain moving-related costs, such as residents’ security deposits. The final families moved out of Tidewater Gardens in 2022.

Returning residents have a right of first refusal that they keep for five years from when leases are offered, according to Morales. That means more displaced families could eventually return to the site than initially sign leases.

“Any time there’s a vacancy in the replacement unit, Tidewater families will always have a first preference for those units,” Morales said.

As other units become available, city and housing officials will again offer those units to households that have passed on previous offerings, according to Susan Perry, director of the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

She said formal letters are sent 60 and 30 days before a lease is up to alert people that the waitlist is opening. Spring and summer outreach sessions were held for displaced residents with city, housing, NRHA and building staff on hand to give tours and discuss the right to return. Outreach is continuing to make sure displaced Tidewater Gardens residents are aware the leases are available and to educate them on steps needed to apply and move in, Perry said.

Returning residents must fill out an application like any resident in a Section 8 program under the Department Housing of Urban Development to verify income and other requirements to be eligible for subsidized housing, according to Perry.

The subsidy for Kindred units is different from Tidewater Gardens, though they both fall under Section 8, according to Morales. Kindred uses project-based vouchers, where the funds help subsidize the unit, not the household in the unit, so the subsidy is not tied to occupants.

Residents who were displaced from Tidewater Gardens were able to take their housing choice voucher and use it to find housing elsewhere. Residents with a voucher are able to come back to set aside units at the site and have first preference at initial lease, Morales said.

Requirements for residents to return also include no issues with dwelling lease when they left; having the ability to pay the rent, which will remain as 30% to 40% of adjusted income; and having no outstanding debts to the NRHA, according to the St. Paul’s district website.

Rate of return

The redevelopment project has raised questions for residents and housing advocates about former Tidewater Gardens residents’ chances to live downtown at an affordable price.

Since the first residents of Tidewater Gardens began to move out four years ago, over 90% of households moved to areas with a less than 40% poverty rate, according to data from People First, Norfolk’s social services support program which is working with displaced residents. But still almost two out of three families are living in areas of concentrated minorities.

Of 590 households that have engaged with People First, all are eligible to return and 54% have expressed interest in returning, according to the program.

But residents faced with similar displacement and redevelopment in Norfolk in the past have not opted to return to set aside units in large numbers.

“Historically, when we did the HOPE VI project at Broad Creek, we only had about a 25% return rate,” Morales said of the public housing redevelopment completed about 15 years ago. “And that’s not atypical around the country, that folks when they get their vouchers are really more important than any sort of specific unit per se. That voucher gives them the ability to essentially move where they want for the most part.”

In the final phase of the HOPE VI project, 80 units were completed and no residents returned to the redeveloped community, though residents still had a first preference option, according to Morales.

“I would consider Broad Creek a pretty nice community, so I think it had just more to do with personal preference,” Morales said.

Like Broad Creek, Kindred marks a departure from the style of public housing in the 1950s.

“The overall environment for the community and the units themselves are truly up to what a community standard should be,” Morales said.

He expects more people to come back as the construction continues, based on the quality of redevelopment at Kindred and the tightness of the housing market.

“I don’t think you’re going to see 100%, I doubt it as we’re already seeing in Reunion, but I think you’ll definitely see a higher percentage than we saw at HOPE VI,” Morales said.

Some of those involved in the lawsuit over the redevelopment have concerns about the rate of return and the role the redevelopment plays in Norfolk’s gentrification.

The city and housing authority have expressed interest in similar redevelopment of neighboring public housing complexes, including Calvert Square and Young Terrace. But no definite plans have been made.

Barriers to returning

As some residents have found since moving out, returning isn’t always that simple.

Zenobia Wilson, a 38-year-old mother of three, said she has no interest in returning because of the quality of schools in the area.

“I don’t want to live in a pretty building and my kids’ education falls,” she said. “As a parent, my kids’ education matters to me.”

Her family’s world was turned upside down when they had to leave Tidewater Gardens. They’ve had a rough go of finding a permanent spot to call home in roughly two years since they left. Now that her eldest daughter is enrolled at Norview High School, she wants to avoid anymore moves that would require switching schools.

The approach to tear down all Tidewater Gardens units and then rebuild moved all residents away from the site instead of allowing some residents to remain in place during a rolling construction, which may have helped keep community ties stronger, said Sarah Black, of the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia.

“The way they did the development was a conscious choice that I think was always going to make it difficult for people to return,” Black said.

Black was one of the lawyers that represented residents in the lawsuit that secured residents’ right to return. Black and Stanley Brown, of law firm Hogan Lovells, said they are concerned there is still miscommunication between staff and former Tidewater Gardens residents about former tenants’ rights.

“We really want to make sure they maximize the number of people that come back, make sure everyone has the chance to come back, but there’s already an obstacle because this has taken so, so long,” Brown said.

A sense of peace

Perry said NRHA continues to check in with residents to show off the properties. Original survey responses at the beginning of the redevelopment showed that 54% of households wanted to return.

“We’re getting a pretty positive response so we’re hoping to get that same percentage of folks back,” Perry said.

Miller is still basking in the new apartment. She loves her kitchen, where her speaker in the shape and image of a Louis Vuitton bag is perched and the ample cabinet space. She said listening to music, from old-school Motown or early hip-hop and rap, brings her a sense of peace. The living room has photos of her family, and her house is also home to her collection of stuffed animals.

Down the hall in her master bedroom sits another of her speaker systems, this one across from her bed, where another source of her peace lies — an open Bible.

“I fell asleep with this like this on my bed and the Bible’s been on my bed ever since,” she said over one of her Gospel CDs. “I make sure to keep it on my bed.”

