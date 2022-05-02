Far fewer German companies fearing for survival - Ifo survey

A commuter train passes by the skyline with its financial district in Frankfurt
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of German companies fearing for their survival has fallen significantly, despite the economic risks posed by the war in Ukraine, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said that 7.1% of the nearly 8,500 companies surveyed feel their existence is threatened, almost half the proportion found in the last survey in January, when the figure stood at 13.7%.

"However, sectors that have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic still feel threatened. These include the hospitality and event industries, where almost 25% of companies are reporting concerns over their survival," Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo, said in a statement.

In retail, 6.9% of companies considered themselves under threat, compared to 14.8% in January, Ifo found, although Wohlrabe pointed out that the latest numbers "don't yet show any traces of the current inflation dynamic."

"The high level of uncertainty generated by the war in Ukraine hasn't triggered an increase in survival fears in the key sectors," Wohlrabe says. "Manufacturing order books remain full."

In manufacturing, 4.9% of companies fear for their survival, down slightly from 5.6% in January, according to the survey.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Day 68 of Putin's war. Ukraine aims to continue evacuation from AzovStal, Russia continues shelling of grain warehouses

    Today, May 2, is the 68th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Putin's deadline for the Russian army to achieve a notable victory by May 9 is approaching.

  • Does Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Cannon-Brookes seeks 11.5% stake in Australia's AGL Energy - JPMorgan

    Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is seeking to buy an 11.5% stake in AGL Energy nearly two months after Australia's top power producer rejected a A$5.4 billion ($3.8 billion)takeover offer from his Grok Ventures and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, according to a market statement from JPMorgan. "Grok Ventures and its affiliates are looking to acquire a combined physical and economic interest in up to 11.5% of AGL Energy Limited shares as part of a strategic derivative transaction," JPMorgan's equity capital and derivatives markets division said in the information statement seen by Reuters.

  • How Much Of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Do Institutions Own?

    Every investor in Tritax Big Box REIT plc ( LON:BBOX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • Ukrainian forges plane wreckage into key fobs to fund war effort

    Never mind forging swords into ploughshares; a Ukrainian businessman is turning scraps of wreckage from a downed Russian fighter plane into souvenir key fobs and selling them abroad to support the war effort. "Many of my friends tell me '$1,000 - nobody will give you this for this piece of metal, it's crazy," said Iurii Vysoven, founder of "Drones for Ukraine". The aircraft is a Russian Su-34 two-seater tactical fighter-bomber that the Ukrainian military says it shot down over the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, early in March, when Russian forces were trying to capture and hold the area.

  • Dollar holds near 20-year high, euro struggles

    Investors are expecting the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points when it meets, and the uncertainty is around how hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound in comments following the decision. Markets are pricing in an aggressive run of rate hikes from the Fed as it tries to tame soaring inflation. That, together with an expected much slower rate of European Central Bank tightening and worries about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the euro zone economy have sent investors scrambling for dollars and left the euro at levels last seen in 2017.

  • Patient Carolina Panthers got their QB and have rocked through this NFL draft

    The Panthers added to their draft class Friday night when Carolina traded up to take quarterback Matt Corral in the third round.

  • At a garrison church in a western Ukrainian city, the martial mingles with the sacred

    Landmark church is a lodestar as Ukrainians mourn war dead and pray for living soldiers: 'Here, we are all together,' chaplain says.

  • Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86

    Robert C. Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86, his family said Sunday. Krueger died Saturday morning in his New Braunfels home with his wife by his side after suffering from congestive heart failure, daughter Sarah Krueger said. Most of Krueger's career was as an academic at Duke University, the University of Texas at Austin, Rice University, Oxford University and Texas State University.

  • SunFest 2022: Sunday guide - music lineup, best fireworks viewing spots and weather

    SunFest's Sunday grand finale's music lineup includes Black Pumas, AJR, Boyz II Men, SOJA, plus fireworks, art show and favorite foods.

  • First Mover Asia: Singapore’s Distaste for Retail Crypto Is Spooking Institutional Money

    Three Arrows Capital's decision last week to move its headquarters to Dubai reflects growing concerns about Singapore's increasing regulatory scrutiny of crypto; bitcoin returns to where it started the weekend.

  • Live updates l Turkey plans for Russian tourists despite war

    Turkey’s president says the war in Ukraine shouldn’t negatively affect the tourism season

  • Stocks had a rough week. Smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation, the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession. Friday’s performance was the index’s worst daily percentage decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market data. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index shrank 2.6%.

  • Kansas lawmakers work at fast and furious pace during veto session. Here's what happened.

    Kansas lawmakers passed some major legislation during veto session, including budgets, education policy, tax cuts, public health and sports betting.

  • Evacuations underway in Mariupol

    Ukrainian and Russian officials said that civilians, including women and children, have been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. (May 2)

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsJapanese institutional manage

  • Russia's economy could spiral into a depression under an EU oil embargo. An energy analyst breaks down why Moscow won't be able to rely on China and India to fill the gap.

    Without European buyers, Russia would need to find somewhere to store or sell roughly 2.5 million barrels a day.

  • Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

    Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Takahashi's behaviour is mirrored by a growing number of consumers and underlines a worrying trend for Japan. Facing the prospect of struggling with rising prices, Japan's famously thrifty consumers are tightening their belts even as they sit on the remains of an estimated 50 trillion yen ($383 billion) - equivalent to 9% of the economy - in "forced savings", as the Bank of Japan calls it, accrued during the pandemic.

  • Is a recession on the way? What data says about the economy

    The yield curve inversion is a telltale sign that a recession could be around the corner. But is it still reliable as an economic indicator?