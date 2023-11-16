Far-Right GOP Lawmaker's Question About Republicans Backfires Spectacularly

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) put his own party on blast during a fiery speech on the House floor on Wednesday that included a blunt challenge for his Republican colleagues.

“One thing! I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing ― one! ― that I can go campaign on and say we did,” he said. “One! Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides, ‘Well, I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.’”

Republicans took control of the House at the start of the year and have since gone through two protracted contests for speaker ― including the first-ever to be toppled in a floor vote ― and weeks without a leader.

The resulting chaos has led to the least productive Congress in nearly a century, with just 21 bills becoming law.

Given that track record, Roy got plenty of replies, but most were from his Democratic rivals.

Two U.S. senators, Tina Smith (Minn.) and Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), each responded by sharing the same meme from Clickhole:

Multiple observers said Roy was delivering a gift to Democratic campaigns and those who make ads for them:

I make ads for Democrats. We can't improve on this. https://t.co/zpWuCEp8Lk — Brian Goldsmith (@GoldsmithB) November 15, 2023

Great campaign ad for Democrats, compliments of Republican representative from Texas. https://t.co/dhB4ghI7uA — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 15, 2023

I imagine this might find its way into a few ads next year. https://t.co/h2XkyzYCOT — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 15, 2023

You can almost hear the Democratic admakers giggle while they are clipping this. https://t.co/4xPM3ejKcP — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 15, 2023

Nice of them to keep cutting ads for Democrats. Maybe the dccc should count it as an in-kind contribution? https://t.co/HHdYaffULu — proud to be a Virginia Dem (@Pat_Lewis360) November 16, 2023

And others ― including numerous Democratic lawmakers ― chimed in with their own replies to Roy:

Couldn’t have said it better myself @chiproytx.



As a reminder, in the 117th Congress the Democratic Majority:



✅Passed historic investments in critical infrastructure

✅Ushered in a domestic manufacturing boom

✅Created nearly 11 MILLION new jobs #DemsGetItDonehttps://t.co/1nFQNVGYY9 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 15, 2023

Even Republicans have noticed Republicans can't govern. https://t.co/UiMt8ON7hm — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 15, 2023

Name "one meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done?" I'm drawing a blank here. https://t.co/CXJEfaz2CT — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 15, 2023

This is the biggest Do Nothing Republican Congress in the history of Do Nothing Congresses!



The only meaningful legislation that passed in this GOP House were a debt ceiling increase and two CRs to avoid Government shutdowns and guess what… they all passed because Democrats… https://t.co/SDeyswpbbL — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 15, 2023

Wow a top House republican just said from the floor he can’t name one meaningful thing the republican party has done in power. I can’t either! https://t.co/8jAtcVfb8a — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) November 15, 2023

Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in awhile! https://t.co/SZtVrQePI1 — Congresswoman Julia Brownley (@RepBrownley) November 15, 2023

Dear Chip Roy: Here’s one thing that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy bragged about doing as one of his first actions:



—House Republicans took turns reading the Constitution out loud on the House Floor. https://t.co/bKwmIJ6IeY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 15, 2023

Rep. Chip Roy has an epiphany about the House Republican Conference. — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) November 15, 2023

"Refused to expel George Santos" currently the strongest GOP Congressional message for 2024 https://t.co/qDOK6Q2xlL — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 15, 2023

Been almost four hours since @RepChipRoy asked what @HouseGOP has done since January... he might be waiting a long time for an answer. https://t.co/OaZSBGc7Up — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) November 15, 2023

This is the greatest thing Chip Roy has ever said. https://t.co/5xGvRC6W9J — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) November 15, 2023

Mr. Roy raises a good point. Although I would remind him that as a founding member of of #GOPFightClub, he of all people should know that you DO NOT talk about #GOPFightClub. https://t.co/481mBHfT7T — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 15, 2023

I think Chip is going to be waiting on the floor for a very long time. https://t.co/BTcqZPbs48 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) November 15, 2023

I keep telling you the Republican Party is not a governing party. It’s a grievance party. They don’t even try to pass laws to help their own constituents anymore. All they do is get their voters to be mad at the other guys. https://t.co/BjT6Ccabke — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 15, 2023

When he’s right he’s right https://t.co/ZBRa6hUKkg — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) November 15, 2023

Republican Chip Roy makes the case against his party holding the majority https://t.co/vY7n3UIvFE — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 15, 2023

He’s not wrong, folks.



What a clownshow. https://t.co/iBFk6Gl1OY — Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) November 15, 2023