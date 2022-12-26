Far-Right GOPer Unloads on Marjorie Taylor Greene: You ‘Crossed A Rubicon!’

Reuters/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of having “crossed a Rubicon” after she slammed Republicans who intend to vote against a Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speakership.

The remarks made by Biggs come as the race for Republican House Speaker intensifies—with potshots being doled out by competing GOP factions.

On one side of the divide, Republicans have a “Never Kevin Five” that includes Biggs, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attempting to thwart a McCarthy speakership victory. That anti-McCarthy GOP opposition force has since found themselves locking horns with a familiar face and once close ally: Greene.

In an op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, Greene wrote that “lying to the base is a red line” and “that’s what five of my closest colleagues are doing when they claim a consensus House Speaker candidate will emerge as they oppose Kevin McCarthy.”

Late last week, Biggs responded to that accusation from Greene by arguing the Georgia Republican’s latest attack was a step too far.

“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” Biggs fired back late last week on Lindell TV to ex-Newsmax correspondent Emerald Robinson.

Over the last week, the war of words has only grown more public, not only between fellow members of Congress but also as far-right pundits wade into the contentious back-and-forth.

On Friday, The Daily Beast previously reported that members of the far-right have now begun turning on Greene over her vocal support for McCarthy.

“Marjorie is NOT America First, but regrettably a faker and a liar who raised millions claiming she would impeach Biden, and now backs a man for Speaker who refuses to impeach Biden,” far-right radio host Stew Peters told The Daily Beast.

The floor vote for House Speaker is slated to occur on Jan. 3.

