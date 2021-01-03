Far-right group Proud Boys claim they will attend January 6 DC rally 'incognito' and wear all black to blend in with antifa protesters

Members of the Proud Boys gather in support of President Donald Trump and in protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election near freedom plaza on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Proud Boys, a far-right group, have said they will be attending the rally "incognito."

They will forgo their traditional uniform of black and yellow and, instead, wear all-black.

Followers of antifa, an anti-fascist movement, typically appear in all-black clothing, have frequently clashed with the Proud Boys.

President Donald Trump has advertised a 'stop the steal' rally on January 6 to his followers.

Members of the far-right group, the Proud Boys, will head to Washington, DC to rally for President Donald Trump on January 6 - the day on which Congress is scheduled to meet to finalize the 2020 presidential election results.

Leaders from the group have shared with their followers that they intend to attend the rally "incognito" and wearing "ALL black."

The Proud Boys' chairman, Enrique Tarrio, revealed on Parler that "the Proud Boys will turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th but, this time, with a twist."

The twist, Tarrio said, is that they will forgo their traditional uniform for something inconspicuous.

He wrote: "We will not be wearing our traditional Black and Yellow."

The group's standard uniform is black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts, military armor, and MAGA hats.

Instead, the chairman explained: "We might dress in all BLACK for the occasion."

Followers of antifa, an anti-fascist movement, typically wear all-black clothing.

Antifa members gather behind protective shields during a Stop The Steal protest at the Georgia State Capitol on December 12th, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

The Proud Boys intend to take further steps to blend in with other protesters.

Tarrio wrote: "We will be incognito and we will spread across downtown DC in smaller teams."

Joe Biggs, an organizer for the group, confirmed the alleged plans on his Parler account.

In a video, he said: "We will not be attending DC in colors. We will be blending in as one of you. You won't see us. You'll even think we are you. "

He continued: "We are going to smell like you, move like you, and look like you. The only thing we'll do that's us is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic."

The Proud Boys and antifa have clashed on numerous occasions. Last month, four people were stabbed and another was shot after the two groups clashed.

In 2018, a video emerged of antifa protesters being beaten up by members of the Proud Boys in New York City

Members of the Proud Boys and antifa stand off near Black Lives Matter Plaza on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Proud Boys gained mainstream attention after Trump name-called them at the first presidential debate.

They made headlines again after Tarrio claimed responsibility for setting a Black Lives Matter banner on fire during a pro-Trump rally on December 12.

Their plans to gather in support of Trump on January 6 have worried some politicians.

The DC's Attorney General Karl Racine told CBS News: "My level of anxiety is high. My preparation is even more intense than that."

Racine said that he fears that the Proud Boys will "pick fights, create damage, damage property, and then act in a very threatening way."

Trump has been accused of inciting right-wing groups to participate in violent protests on January 6.

A former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, has said that she fears that there could be violence at this rally because "the president himself is encouraging it."

Last month, President Donald Trump promised his supporters that there would be a "wild" rally in Washington, DC.

On Friday, the president reminded his followers that there would be a "BIG Protest Rally" taking place in the capital from 11 a.m.

