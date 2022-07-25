Far-right internet personality ‘Baked Alaska’ pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

Anthime Joseph Gionet, a far-right personality known online as “Baked Alaska,” has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice reported Friday that Gionet pleaded guilty to unlawful and violent entry of restricted areas and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The rioter is one of hundreds arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

According to an FBI affidavit, Gionet shared a 27-minute livestream of the riot, during which he can be heard chanting “Patriots are in control,” “Whose house? Our house,” and “1776, baby.” He is seen on the video entering various office rooms at the Capitol.

“We are in the Capitol Building, 1776 will commence again,” Gionet said, according to the FBI report. “Occupy the Capitol let’s go. We ain’t leaving this bitch.”

In an encounter caught on tape, Gionet called a law enforcement officer a “f—— oathbreaker.”

Gionet was arrested just nine days after the riot but made headlines last summer for avoiding house arrest. He entered a guilty plea on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.