Far-Left Leader Emerges as No. 1 Rival for Macron as Vote Looms

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jean-Luc Melenchon called on his supporters to turn out in mass in Sunday’s legislative election, as polls suggest his left-wing alliance poses the biggest threat to President Emmanuel Macron’s chances of securing a parliamentary majority.

“I hope we will be leading, I won’t say more because I don’t want to be boastful,” Melenchon told a crowd in Marseille on Friday evening as he wrapped up his final speech of the campaign.

A gateway to the Mediterranean shaped by generations of migrants, the city is France’s second-most populous and a key political battleground. A quarter of the population lives in relative poverty and much of the infrastructure is in poor condition. Macron held a rally in Marseille vowing to change its fortunes before April’s presidential election, when he won a second term.

Melenchon, who is 70 and leads France Unbowed, came third in the presidential ballot and was essentially written off as a spent force, along with other left-wing parties. But after communists, Socialists and greens coalesced around him to form the so-called Nupes bloc, they have eclipsed the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen to become Macron’s pre-eminent challenger.

Read More: Le Pen Wants to Hand Over French Far Right to a 26-Year-Old

The two-stage parliamentary election that concludes June 19 will determine how much power the president will actually have.

An average of projections by four polls earlier this week showed Macron’s centrist Renaissance party and its allies getting between 268 and 310 seats once second-round votes are counted, well below the 350 seats he won last time. At least 289 seats are needed for an outright majority.

Story continues

Nupes is projected to have the second-most seats, between 163 and 207. Le Pen’s party is expected to get 21 to 49, while the Republicans are forecast to pull in 38 to 52.

If Nupes gets close to 200 lawmakers, it would fall short of a majority but could paralyze parliament with filibustering, referendums and investigation committees. And depending on its score, it could even force Macron to strike alliances with conservative allies in order to get legislation through.

Macron’s camp is concerned. “It’s indispensable to send a stable and solid majority to the National Assembly,” former prime minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday. “Especially given the current instability in the world.” An official in Macron’s party expressed confidence the president would secure a majority, but added that uncertainty was greater than during past elections.

In Marseille, Melenchon said that if his alliance becomes the biggest bloc, then Macron will “have to give in” and name him prime minister. It’s unlikely to happen, yet the call has grabbed headlines and voters’ attention.

Macron last month picked Elisabeth Borne to be his head of government but could technically appoint someone else -- the French constitution states the president can select a premier from any party, though they have traditionally chosen one from within the new house majority.

Speaking from a small village in the south of France on Thursday, Macron described Melenchon’s coalition as a force of disorder that would disrupt the economy with its pledges to lower the retirement age to 60 and increase the minimum wage.

“What the far right and the far left are proposing is to take back everything that has allowed France to be stronger and hold out during past crises,” he said.

The president has also slammed Melenchon’s past stances on Russia and his willingness to leave NATO.

Melenchon accused Macron and the establishment of scaremongering and caricaturing his group’s stances. And he has weaponized recent controversies involving Macron’s government, including the handling of security during a major soccer game near Paris that ended in chaos and sparked anger in the UK and accusations of harassment against a minister.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.