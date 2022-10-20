‘It’s far from normal’: Male shot Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore, police say

An unidentified male was shot Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police arrived in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road in Greenspring at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and found an unidentified male with gunshot wounds.

Police said in a news release that the victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, there was a body covered in a white sheet on the sidewalk outside an unoccupied home on Pall Mall Road.

Tito Salazar of Elkridge owns that house at 4406 Pall Mall, which he bought two years ago and recently renovated to sell. His neighbor called to tell him about the shooting Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a sad situation,” Salazar said. “It’s sad that they killed someone right in my walkway.”

Investigators had removed the body from the sidewalk by 6:50 p.m.

Salazar said most of the block’s residents are older people. During construction, he could leave materials behind the house without worrying that they would be stolen. “It used to be a quiet neighborhood,” he said.

Many of the rowhomes on surrounding streets are recently renovated. Raheem Dorsey, who moved into his house on Loyola Northway in February, said the shooting was unusual for the area. “Since I’ve been here, I ain’t seen nothing or heard nothing,” Dorsey said, although he said he occasionally hears gunshots from blocks away.

The 28-year-old wasn’t home when the shooting occurred, but he found crime tape extending from his railing when he arrived. “It’s sort of scaring me a little bit,” Dorsey said. “What if I was sitting on the steps and shots rang out?”

Dorsey, a photographer who also resells cars, said he had considered taking pictures of the crime scene but decided it would be offensive to the victim’s loved ones. “That’s somebody’s father, somebody’s brother, somebody’s son,” he said. Dorsey typically shoots weddings, portraits and scenes from nature.

As he watched from his porch while police removed the victim’s body from the street, Dorsey said he was glad that the small group of neighbors near the scene didn’t include any children.

“It messes me up mentally and I’m grown,” he said. “It’s definitely not normal. It’s far from normal.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.