'Far from over': Lawsuit against OTA to proceed, judge orders

Sep. 23—The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will now be forced to cooperate with discovery and depositions after a judge denied its request to stall an open meeting lawsuit in Cleveland County.

OTA's 15-year long-range plan is set to include two new turnpikes in Norman — one in east Norman from Interstate 40 south though the Lake Thunderbird Watershed to Purcell, and another along Indian Hills Road.

Judge Timothy Olsen ruled late Thursday against OTA's motion to stay all court proceedings.

The agency had also filed a protective order to halt discovery and depositions in the open meeting lawsuit filed in May.

Norman residents hired Stan Ward, who has accused the agency of violating the state's Open Meeting Act, with insufficient information missing from its January and February agendas related to the turnpikes.

Olsen's order stated the likelihood of OTA's application before the high court, the threat of harm to OTA if he did not grant their motions, potential harm to the plaintiffs and any risk of harm to the public interest all factored in his decision.

"It is unclear whether the defendants are likely to be successful in requesting the Supreme Court to assume original jurisdiction," his order reads. "Defendants have not established a likelihood of success."

While the judge wrote that the agency did not prove it would sustain "irreparable harm" if its motions were denied, the plaintiffs would likely be harmed.

"There is potential harm to the plaintiffs and the public interest by delaying discovery in this case," his order reads. "This matter needs to be resolved as expeditiously as possible."

Olsen stated he believed the high court would "rule on the application to assume original jurisdiction well in advance of the scheduled trial in this case," his order reads.

OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark argued there are some items in the agency's motion to the court that remain undetermined.

"While Judge Olsen declined to stay proceedings until the Supreme Court decides whether it will assume jurisdiction, he has not yet addressed OTA's Motion for Protective Order," Perry said in an email. "In that motion, OTA requests that Judge Olsen limit discovery to those matters related to the two specific agenda items at issue in the case."

Discovery documents were due to be turned in to Ward and his legal team Friday, the same day OTA filed its motions. Depositions were to have begun Monday. The agency asked the judge to wait until the Oklahoma Supreme Court has decided whether it will assume jurisdiction over the matter, along with other legal challenges ahead of its hearing to validate billions in bonds for turnpike projects.

OTA's attorneys have argued that the Supreme Court is the sole venue to hear matters related to the agency's turnpike plans, not district court. Olsen has also denied OTA's motion to dismiss on that point and instead ruled that an open meeting lawsuit was the purview of the lower court.

"We are grateful that Judge Olsen agreed with the plaintiffs that any prospective order from the Supreme Court taking over their case is far from a foregone conclusion," Richard Labarthe, co-counsel for Ward, said Thursday.

Labarthe said Tuesday he was surprised by OTA's motions to halt discovery and depositions because he and Ward agreed to see the case resolved quickly with a "rocket docket" trial date set for December.

City Councilor for Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello was pleased with the ruling. His ward is the most affected by turnpike projects, where many residents have joined the open meeting lawsuit.

"Judge Olsen made it clear, any delay in discovery might harm my constituents' rights and the public interests," he said in a statement late Thursday. "I thank Judge Olsen for the wisdom in his decision in allowing us to move forward in this case. Today is a great day for transparency, justice for those citizens directly impacted by the turnpike, and the rule of law."

Labarthe noted the judge's decision agreed with their concerns delays would create.

"We are also heartened by the Court's statement that there is potential harm to the plaintiffs and to the interests of the public if discovery in this case is delayed, and that this case needs to be resolved as expeditiously as possible," he said. "Mr. Ward and our legal team are now anxious to get on with the discovery process and to begin taking depositions of the OTA officials to develop what they knew and when they knew it."

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.