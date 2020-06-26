Far Point Provides Update on Global Blue Legal Action to Enforce PIPE Investment Agreements after Assertion of Failure of Condition from Two PIPE Investors

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC, FPAC.UN, and FPAC.WS), a special purpose acquisition company ("FPAC"), today announced the following in connection with its previously announced pending business combination transaction (the "Transaction") with Global Blue Group AG ("Global Blue").

On June 26, 2020, Global Blue Group Holding AG, the intended successor public company in the Transaction ("New Global Blue") and SL Globetrotter, L.P. ("Globetrotter") commenced an action in New York State Supreme Court captioned: SL GLOBETROTTER, L.P., GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG v. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP.

The complaint was filed in response to a letter received by New Global Blue and FPAC from Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, Suvretta Master Fund, Ltd., Suvretta Long Master Fund, Ltd. and TOMS Capital Investment Management LP ("Suvretta/TOMS"). Suvretta/TOMS are two of the PIPE investors in the Transaction. Each is a party to a Share Subscription Agreement dated January 16, 2020 with FPAC and New Global Blue pursuant to which they have collectively agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 5.0 million ordinary shares of New Global Blue at the closing of the Transaction at $10.00 per share (the "Share Subscription Agreements"). In the letter, Suvretta/TOMS alleged that a closing condition set forth in the Share Subscription Agreements is not capable of being satisfied and accordingly Suvretta/TOMS will not consummate the purchase of the New Global Blue shares at the closing of the Transaction. In the complaint, New Global Blue and Globetrotter seek legal remedies arising from Suvretta/TOMS' repudiation of their obligations under their Share Purchase Agreements.

FPAC is not a party to this litigation.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) is a special purpose acquisition company organized under the laws of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company completed its initial public offering on the NYSE in June 2018, raising $632 million from investors.

