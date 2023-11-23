Far-right populist Wilders wins Dutch election

STORY: Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders could be set to lead the Netherlands as its next prime minister.

An exit poll on Wednesday suggests Wilders' Freedom Party is on course to win 35 out of 150 seats, making it the largest party in the Dutch parliament.

At a cafe in The Hague, Wilders, who campaigned on an anti-Islam, anti-EU platform, celebrated and gave a victory speech.

"We will make sure that the Netherlands will be for the Dutch people again, we will restrict the asylum tsunami and migration. People will have more money in their wallet again."

Wilders is expected to try to form a right-wing government with outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party, the VVD, and the upstart party 'New Social Contract'.

Together, they would hold a 79-seat majority.

But both parties have expressed doubts about Wilders' outspoken anti-Islam stance, which includes wanting to ban mosques and the Quran from the Netherlands.

Wilders' inflammatory views on Islam have prompted death threats and he has lived under heavy police protection for years.

Islamic and Moroccan organizations have expressed concern about his victory, Habib el Kaddouri, who represents Dutch Moroccans, told Dutch media - quote - "The distress and fear are enormous. We are afraid that he will portray us as second-class citizens."

Wilders' blamed the housing shortage in the Netherlands on asylum seekers, drawing on widespread concerns about the cost of living and the overburdened healthcare system.

A self-proclaimed fan of Hungary's Victor Orban, Wilders is also explicitly anti-EU. He has said the Netherlands should significantly cut payments to the union and block any new members from entering.

He would also stop sending Ukraine more weapons.

However, none of the parties he could potentially form a government with share many of these ideas - even, as Wilders claims, his party had now become too large to ignore.

Outgoing prime minister Rutte will remain in office until a new government is installed, likely in the first half of 2024.