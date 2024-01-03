Farías replaces Powers, in surprising Council leadership shakeup

NEW YORK — In a surprising and abrupt move, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams ousted a member of her leadership team with limited explanation on Wednesday.

Adams appointed Council Member Amanda Farías of the Bronx as majority leader, replacing Manhattan’s Keith Powers in the body’s number two role. She’ll be the first Latina in the role and is eligible to serve for another six years, unlike Powers, a Council spokesperson said in answering questions about the ouster.

It brought political drama to what was expected to be a rote day in the legislative chamber as Adams was easily reelected to serve for another two years as speaker.

But replacing Powers was a “very surprising, very zany move,” said one Council member, who was granted anonymity to speak freely without upsetting the speaker. “Taking off the person who shepherds the cats is not a good way of ensuring the continuity of ensuring any sort of agenda, if there is one.”

The move was out of character for Adams, who is hardly known for a confrontational leadership style.

Powers presided over most Council meetings in his leadership role — a position he earned in part by dropping out of the speaker race late in 2021 and helping to whip votes for Adams over Queens’ Francisco Moya. Powers, whom colleagues described as an affable bridge-builder, continued assisting Adams as majority leader and played a key role lobbying fellow members on behalf of her office.

Powers and his colleagues on the Council’s leadership team were informed of the change just one hour before it became public, according to two people with knowledge of the day’s events.

“It’s been an honor to be the majority leader of the City Council,” Powers said in an interview, “and I continue to be excited about the opportunity to work on legislative issues in the council and try to lend my voice to the most important issues affecting the city.”

But political consultant Chris Coffey, an ally of Powers, was miffed with the move.

“Seems like an outrageous lack of loyalty to blindside a trusted ally who always had the speaker’s back,” Coffey said in a text message.

Other members, and staffers, didn’t even know about the change until they saw it on the printed agenda on their desk — or heard from the whispers of fellow members who glimpsed it first.

But Powers, like Adams, is term-limited in two years, while Farías is eligible to serve through 2029. So the move is “a step towards preparing the institution for its next generation of leadership and expanding representation,” City Council spokesperson Mara Davis said in a statement. “She will be the first Latina to hold this position, and it marks the first time the top leadership positions of the New York City Council will all be women, and women of color.”

Powers will remain on Adams’ leadership team, Davis said. He “has been a critical member,” and “there are no plans for that to change.”

Farías did not respond to a request for comment. She represents parts of the East Bronx, including Soundview, and has been a co-chair of the Women’s Caucus.

No other changes were made to leadership on Wednesday. Diana Ayala was reappointed deputy speaker and Selvena Brooks-Powers was reappointed as majority whip. Joe Borelli will continue to lead the Republican conference as minority leader. Ayala, like Powers and Adams herself, is in her last term.

Adams was unanimously reelected to continue serving as Council speaker. She is widely respected within the Council, such that no one ran against her or even cast a protest vote, as has happened with past speakers.

“There wasn’t even discussion of it,” a Progressive Caucus member said about voting against Adams, who is not particularly aligned with the caucus.

Committee assignments are expected to be announced at the next Council meeting. Major changes to who chairs committees are not expected, but some members expressed concern after Wednesday's drama.

After a slow first year, the Council ramped up its criticism and antagonism of Mayor Eric Adams in 2023. Under Speaker Adams, the legislative body overrode Mayor Adams’ veto of a package of bills expanding access to housing vouchers and passed two criminal justice reform bills in December over the mayor’s vocal objections.

Powers was aligned with the speaker throughout.

“He was a loyal soldier to her,” said a Democratic insider who granted anonymity to speak freely. “He got stabbed in the back.”