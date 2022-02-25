Far from Russian invasion, Ukrainian Brazilians pray for peace

Pilar Olivares
·1 min read

By Pilar Olivares

PRUDENTOPOLIS, Brazil (Reuters) - More than 12,000 kilometers (7,450 miles) away from the violence of the Russian invasion, some 200 Brazilians of Ukrainian descent gathered on Thursday to pray for peace in a country they still consider their homeland.

They sang and said Catholic mass in Ukrainian, holding flags of a country their ancestors left decades ago.

"God will hear us and Russia will retreat," said Filomena Procek, a 67-year-old art teacher.

Her grandparents were born in southern Brazil near this town known as "Little Ukraine" because three-quarters of the population is of Ukrainian descent.

Ukrainians who settled in Brazil, some as far back as the late 19th century, mostly emigrated from western Ukraine and brought their culture and religion that they hang onto today.

"The invasion of Ukraine has moved people here very much. They are living in their hearts the suffering of Ukrainians today," said Bishop Don Meron Mazur, a Ukrainian Brazilian.

"We are praying for peace in Ukraine, that Ukraine can be a sovereign nation free of invasions and above all free of bloodshed," he told Reuters.

An image of Our Lady of Pochaev, a Byzantine icon of the Virgin Mary venerated by Eastern Orthodox and Ukrainian Catholics, hung from a gold chain over the bishop's black robe.

Mazur said his community was surprised and saddened by the news of the invasion.

"We know how many priests, bishops, nuns and many lay people were deported, murdered or had to live in hiding under the Soviet regime," he said.

(Reporting by Pilar Olivares; writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices surge 2% as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

    Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade.

  • See the Ukrainian children who danced as Russian forces gathered just miles away

    Hours before what President Joe Biden described as "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine, just miles from the border, children danced.

  • Asian shares rise as investors assess Ukraine war

    Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index opened 0.9% higher and other regional indexes were in the green.

  • Former US ambassador to Ukraine: ‘Ukrainian people are ready’ for Russian invasion

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor about Ukraine’s readiness for a Russian invasion and what this aggression will mean for Russia.

  • Russia-Ukraine History Puts Putin Invasion in Perspective

    Tension between Russia and Ukraine extends back centuries. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has more recent roots but it is still rooted in geopolitical considerations. Wilson Walker reports. (2-24-22)

  • Ukrainian Parents Are Preparing Their Kids for the Worst in the Most Gut-Wrenching Way

    Ukrainian parents made the heartbreaking decision to send their children to school wearing stickers that state their blood type, amid tensions between their country and Russia. This week, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the eastern Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk after publicly acknowledging the areas that are supported by separatists as independent. […]

  • Explainer-The new U.S. export rules designed to freeze Russian tech

    The United States on Thursday restricted exports to Russia of a broad set of U.S.-made products as well as foreign-produced goods built with U.S. technology, following the invasion of Ukraine. Here is how the rules are expected to affect U.S. tech companies, according to six experts on U.S. trade law. What technology is newly restricted from export to Russia?

  • Hazy finances could undercut Russian sanctions

    The sanctions aimed at punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely face a self-inflicted obstacle, experts tell Axios: opaque financial vehicles allowing illicit foreign assets to flow through Western economies.Why it matters: Financial transparency advocates have warned for years that lax disclosure of such transfers allows malicious foreign actors to hide their immense wealth. Now, it could imperil U.S. efforts to inflict pain on individual Kremlin officials behind the country's attack

  • Dragging suitcases, Ukrainians trek to safety in Hungary

    Two Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion stood in the cold with their bags at the Hungarian border on Thursday, waiting for relatives living in Hungary to arrive and take them to safety. Csaba Bodnar, 27, and his younger brother Tamas, both from the large ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine, woke to the news of the invasion and set off immediately, fearing conscription into Ukraine's military. "No one wants to get conscripted, no one wants to die," said Tamas.

  • Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday military operations in Ukraine.

  • As Russia faces more sanctions, Putin focused on 'ideological crusade': Strategist

    Strategas Securities Head of Policy Research Dan Clifton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the extent of Putin's ambitions in further invading Ukraine and what the Russia-Ukraine conflict means for financial markets.

  • Euro tries to recover after tumbling on Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The euro was struggling to recover from its plunge the previous day in early Asia trading on Friday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine had hit the common European currency and sent investors scrambling to the safety of the dollar, yen and Swiss franc. Russia's rouble also tumbled overnight, falling to a record low of 89.986 per dollar, before recovering a little. The euro was last at $1.1196 having touched as low as $1.1106 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2020, plunging from the $1.13045 at which it had finished on Wednesday.

  • U.S. eyes training Ukrainian troops remotely

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told House lawmakers Thursday the Biden administration is considering ways to train Ukrainian forces remotely if the Russians seize control of Ukraine, officials on the call told Axios.Why it matters: With the capital of Kyiv in danger of falling after Russia's invasion, the Pentagon is contemplating the next phase of the conflict.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Austin told members of the House that military officials are

  • UPDATE 7-PM Johnson unveils UK's largest-ever sanctions against Russia

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Britain's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and wealthy Russians who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles. Western nations are coordinating action to impose tough sanctions against Russia in response to its all-out invasion on neighbouring Ukraine by staging missile strikes on cities and pouring its troops into the country. Speaking to Parliament just hours after Putin declared war with Ukraine, Johnson said the Russian leader would be condemned by the world and by history for his invasion, never able to cleanse the "blood of Ukraine from his hands".

  • Prince of the church: Catechism is wrong on LGBTQ doctrines | Terry Mattingly

    "I believe we have to say that sexuality is a gift from God. We know this, but do we say it? I'm not sure."

  • People Of Color, What Rules Do You Follow That Most White People Are Clueless About?

    We want to know.View Entire Post ›

  • California trio who went missing after convictions in multi-million dollar COVID-19 fraud ring captured in Europe

    The group, a couple and a relative of theirs, were convicted for their roles in a fraud ring that stole $18 million meant for small businesses. They were said to have sliced off electronic monitoring bracelets and were found in Montenegro.

  • Praying 78-year-old robbed inside of Tennessee church by team of thieves, video shows

    The church’s pastor called the robbery “Sickening,” and “Ridiculously evil.”

  • California woman denied bus boarding over mask trips, is run over by it

    San Jose police say the Wednesday incident — a “freak accident” that left the woman dead — happened as the bus pulled away from the curb. She is the 17th person to die in a crash already this year.

  • Black Asian USC student faces backlash for advocating 'Lunar New Year' over 'Chinese New Year'

    A Black Asian student from the University of Southern California found herself in hot water after many Chinese students expressed outrage over her Lunar New Year post on the university’s Instagram story earlier this month. Kiara Nguyen, a senior USC student double majoring in psychology and NGOs and social change, was tapped by USC Communications to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month and Lunar New Year on Feb. 1 by creating social media posts, Daily Trojan reported, The posts would mark the first time in 19 years that the two occasions started on the same day.