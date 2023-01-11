Far-right shadow looming over Swedish EU presidency

3
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·3 min read

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden holds the powerful presidency of the European Union for the next six months, but there are concerns in the 27-nation bloc that the strong influence of the hard-line far right at home will hold them back.

Holding a presidency allows a member nation to help set the tone and the agenda of the EU, something which is crucial with the war in Ukraine still raging, migration issues continuing to put several nations on edge and even trade disputes creating a rift with Washington.

“It will be our responsibility to try to steer this ship,” said Lars Danielsson, the permanent representative of Sweden to the EU, ahead of the European Commission’s visit to Sweden this week.

The job could, however, be made difficult by the leverage of the far-right Sweden Democrats, Sweden’s second biggest party.

Following September’s elections in Sweden, three center-right parties agreed to form a coalition government led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. But it relies on the support of the Sweden Democrats, which puts that party in a position to influence policies, even without Cabinet seats.

The Sweden Democrats were founded in the 1980s by people who had been active in right-wing extremist groups, including neo-Nazis. It has softened its tone but retains a hard line on immigration.

“Defending the rule of law all across Europe, promoting equality and advancing on a common migration and asylum policy seem difficult with a Swedish government swayed by the extreme right,” warned Iratxe García Perez, the leader of the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament.

Mats Engström, an analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said it is hard to see the Swedish presidency “pushing for far-reaching effort-sharing between member states when it comes to the migration waves” that will be discussed by EU leaders during a summit next month.

Since the arrival in 2015 of well over 1 million migrants in the EU, Sweden’s traditionally welcoming attitudes toward migrants have deeply changed, with calls for stricter controls coming from the far-right but also parties in the center of the political spectrum. At EU level, nations have been arguing for years over who should host and take responsibility for migrants, and they have made very little progress in their latest discussions on the overhaul of the bloc’s asylum system.

Hopes for a breakthrough during Sweden's presidency are close to zero.

“The government’s restrictive migration policy domestically is a red flag to say the least,” said Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani ahead of the visit of the EU Commission to the Swedish town of Kiruna later this week.

Under EU rules, the member country holding the presidency of the Council is in charge of organizing and presiding over meetings to broker deals, and guaranteeing efficient cooperation between members with conflicting interests.

In line with the EU's Green Deal, Sweden has also made the green transition a priority, with the aim to conclude negotiations on the so-called Fit for 55 package of climate and energy laws. It will also conduct tricky discussions on how to counter the United States' Inflation Reduction Act that the EU sees as discriminating against European businesses.

“Sweden will work towards agreement on climate and environmental legislative proposals. But the traditional resistance against new EU funds, such as the sovereignty fund proposed by (European Commission president) Ursula von der Leyen in light of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, will be even stronger with the Sweden Democrats’ influence," Engström told The Associated Press.

Despite Sweden's strong record on issues related to the respect of democratic standards, some EU lawmakers are also worried the Sweden Democrats' influence will lead to a softer stance toward Poland and Hungary, two member countries regularly at odds with the EU over judicial independence and democratic standards.

Danielsson said his country will “definitely continue to work with rule of law issue in the same vein as we've done."

Sweden is holding the Council presidency for the third time since joining the bloc in 1995.

Recommended Stories

  • China Calls Military Flights a Response to US-Taiwan ‘Collusion’

    (Bloomberg) -- China said the rising number of warplanes it sends toward Taiwan were due to the island’s “military collusion” with the US, shedding light on its motives for the threatening activity.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Cons

  • Student-loan repayment pause helped young people ‘participate in the recent housing boom’ and Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to student loan repayment

    The ongoing student-loan payment pause boosted homeownership rates among young Americans, according to a new report. Damar Hamlin and Jeremy Renner’s injuries show the value of robust disability insurance, but most people don’t have it.

  • Dingell says she hasn’t said ‘no’ to potential Senate bid in Michigan

    Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) isn’t ruling out a 2024 Senate bid, saying that she’s “committed” to keeping retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat in Democratic hands. During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Dingell acknowledged that she’s been approached about a Senate campaign, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether to run. “I have had…

  • Who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow?

    Republicans and Democrats are both strategizing what it will take to win Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat after she announced she will not seek re-election.

  • Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation a key goal for his right-wing government, seeking to reverse a process of gradual closures of several reactors in the past couple of decades that has left the country relying more heavily on renewable but sometimes less predictable energy. Sweden's energy mix consists mainly of nuclear, hydro and renewables and while it so far has been less affected by the turmoil surrounding gas supplies due to Russia's standoff with the West, electricity prices have been high and volatile since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Nigeria elections 2023: Election commission warns violence could halt elections

    The country's electoral commission says insecurity threatens the nationwide vote due next month.

  • Germany will not arm Taiwan, senior lawmaker says

    Germany will not provide Taiwan with weapons and has not been asked to do so, as the situation is different from Ukraine's, a senior German lawmaker said on Wednesday while on a trip to Taipei. Democratically-ruled Taiwan, viewed by China as its own territory, has faced increased pressure from Beijing which staged war games near the island last August. Wary of angering China and prompting a trade backlash, most countries do not sell arms to Taiwan.

  • Poland in talks with allies over Leopard 2 transfers to Ukraine

    Warsaw is drumming up allied support in favor of battle tank deliveries that could help Ukraine fend off Russia.

  • Occupiers seek replacements for ZNPP employees who refuse to get Russian passports General Staff

    The invaders are looking towards Russia to replace 1,500 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) who have refused to obtain Russian passports. Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "Russian occupation forces are putting moral and physical pressure on the population of the temporarily occupied and captured territories.

  • Russia shells Kharkiv after German FM visit

    Russia shells Kharkiv after German FM visit

  • Former Trump CFO gets five months in jail

    Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud, was sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks. (Jan. 10)

  • Black teen killed by homeowner who claimed he was trying to break into cars

    Police faces backlash for not revealing details of suspect who shot Black teen Karon Blake

  • Armenia says concerned by Russian peacekeepers' role in blockade row

    TBILISI/BAKU (Reuters) -Armenia's prime minister expressed concern on Tuesday about the failure of Russian peacekeepers to take a more active role around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan said time was running out for forging a lasting peace deal. Yerevan wants the Russian peacekeepers to end a month-long Azeri blockade of the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly ethnic Armenian enclave which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. "We do not criticize Russian peacekeepers, but we do express concern about their activities, and this concern has long-standing roots," Russian state news agency TASS quoted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying.

  • Merck to take legal action against unauthorized distributors of its COVID treatment in China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Wednesday it would take legal action against some pharmaceutical companies after noticing that some manufacturers were supplying COVID-19 drugs to some provinces and cities saying the medicines were authorized by Merck. It did not name the companies in the post on its official WeChat account in China. Merck added that Sinopharm is the only legally authorized distributor of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir in China, which is sold under the brand name Lagevrio and was developed by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • Axel Springer's Politico plans U.S., Europe expansion - CEO

    Politico plans to expand in its home market of the United States as well as Europe as part of a five-year plan focusing more on regional policy-making centres, the chief executive of the news website said in comments seen by Reuters on Wednesday. CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said that in the U.S., more policy-making was happening at the state level as a result of political turmoil and polarisation in Washington, in comments to an internal podcast of its parent company, German publisher Axel Springer. "And so, we see the opportunity to expand what we do to other geographies within the United States," Sheikholeslami said, adding that the first step would be focusing on California and New York before looking at potential states after that.

  • Block's Volume Comparison Reflected Market Share Loss Versus Toast, Clover And Fiserv, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Hold rating on Block, Inc (NYSE: SQ) and set a price target of $70.00. Growing volumes at a near-30% CAGR from 2015-2021 to an impressive ~ $200 billion, Square has been the crown jewel of the modern U.S. POS industry for many years. Although Cash App has become a more dominant part of SQ's story, the Seller and POS business (now dubbed 'Square') still accounts for 45% of the total company gross profit. Plus, the Seller and POS business is even more critical

  • "They wanna send me to Kherson, its a hellhole" Defence Intelligence publishes intercepted call from occupier fleeing Ukraine

    Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted call from an occupier who is trying to resign and go back to Russia because his command is planning to deploy him near the city of Kherson. Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "I don't know.

  • China Trauma Proves Too Much for US Funds to Trust Xi Just Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- As recently as October some of the world’s money managers were lamenting the loss of China as an attractive investment destination under President Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investm

  • Paul McCartney Was Nearly Run Over by Car Recreating Beatles' Iconic Crosswalk Image, Says Daughter Mary

    Mary McCartney recently recruited dad Paul for her new documentary If These Walls Could Sing

  • Tuesday evening news briefing: Russia 'at war with Britain', says Putin ally

    Good evening. One of Vladimir Putin's closest allies has claimed that Russia is "not at war with Ukraine", but is fighting Britain and the US. We have the latest on the comments from the Kremlin hardliner, amid warnings of a second global recession this decade.