Far-Right Snowflakes Just Cannot Get Over This ‘Woke’ Razor Company

A slew of ultra conservatives on social media have—once again—fired off against Harry’s Razors, but this week’s oddly timed outrage came after the “woke” company partnered with a transgender influencer for a campaign that launched over a year ago.

On June 28, 2022, Luke Wesley Pearson, a transgender man, posted a video on Instagram about his first Pride Month with facial hair.

“@harrys and their sibling brand @meetflamingo worked with @ohnilisle, an artist from the LGBTQ+ community, to design this year's Face & Body Shave Set,” Pearson said. “And the best part? 100% of profits from the set are donated to @trevorproject. Feeling handsome and proud to be me every day of the year. #HarrysPartner.”

More than a year later, the post caught the eye of transphobic bigots on Twitter, the platform now known as X, and a wave of rightwing consumerist pitchforks ensued.

“Harry’s Razors partnered with a ‘trans man’ (female) to promote their razor set,” the account End Wokeness wrote Saturday in a string of posts that gained nearly 4.9 million views. “100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors.”

The Trevor Project is a mental health resource center for LGBTQ+ youth, noting on its website that its mission is “to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people.”

End Wokeness also dredged up a clip of Harry’s Razors’ CEO Andy Katz-Mayfield speaking about parental leave policies. (Katz-Mayfield first mentioned the policies in 2017 when he explained that all parents, regardless of their role, should be given equal time off.)

“Here is the CEO of Harry’s Razors,” End Wokeness tweeted. “He calls dads ‘non-birthing parents’ and moms ‘birthing parents.’ He says the company is ‘socially-minded.’”

On par with previous anti-woke boycotts, the social media trolls chimed in.

“Razor company @harrys is trying to get more customers by encouraging heavily scarred & mutilated young women,” anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen tweeted. “Not a single male in my household would ever use such a disgusting brand. Damaged women are not okay to promote as your campaign material.”

“Harry’s Razors partnered with a ‘trans man’ (FEMALE) to promote their razor set?!?!” Turning Point USA contributor Graham Allen tweeted. “STOP GIVING YOUR MONEY TO THESE HORRIBLE COMPANIES!!!! END THIS MADNESS WITH YOUR WALLET!!”

The delayed outrage was a suspiciously convenient PR opportunity for Jeremy’s Razors, a supposedly anti-woke razor company started by The Daily Wire’s CEO Jeremy Boreing in 2021 after Harry’s dared to stop advertising with the conservative media outlet over its views on gender and sexual orientation. (The Daily Wire podcast hosts also made a note to blast Harry’s Razors on their shows.)

“When will these companies learn? Bud light, Target, and now Harry’s triples down on their woke agenda,” Jeremy’s Razors tweeted. “Go woke, go broke.”

But according to Rolling Stone, Jeremy’s Razors haven’t done so well, raking a load of lukewarm and negative feedback. Facebook reviews consistently speak on “terrible” quality and customer service, giving the company a 2.6 out of 5 average score.

A number of companies have caught the fury of rightwing critics recently for their allyship with the LGBTQ+ community. Target was thrown under the conservative bus due to its Pride attire for children in June, some triggered drinkers vowed to find new beer in April after Bud Light featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an ad, and a Hershey’s campaign featuring a transgender social justice worker angered folks.

According to the Harry’s Razors website, the company donates one percent of its profits to provide mental health services to men.

“We do this because, actually, it’s nothing short of an epidemic: Men are disproportionately affected by suicide. Each of our partners serves vulnerable populations of men in different ways,” the website says while also listing various organizations that support Black men, people of color, veterans, and domestic abuse survivors.

Harry’s Razors did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Monday.

