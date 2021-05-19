Far-Right German soldier on trial charged with impersonating refugee in terror plot

Justin Huggler
·4 min read
Picture shows: Lt Franco Albrecht (foreground) at Sandhurst in 2014. Albrecht, the German army officer arrested for masqueraing as a refugee and accused of planning a false flag terror attack, has spoken out publicly for the first time this week. Sourced by Justin Huggler - Private
An officer in the German army is set to go on trial on Thursday on charges of impersonating a Syrian refugee and planning to carry out “false flag” terror attacks as part of a far-Right plot.

In one of the most puzzling and disturbing cases to grip Germany in recent years, Lt Franco Albrecht, who was once entertained as a guest of the British army at Sandhurst, lived a double life for more than a year.

He disguised himself with make-up and a false beard and commuted hundreds of miles every week between his army barracks and the refugee accommodation where he was known as David Benjamin, a Christian from Syria.

Prosecutors allege he was creating a false identity as part of a plan to assassinate a public figure and blame it on a Syrian refugee in order to foment civil unrest and bring down Angela Merkel’s government.

Lt Albrecht denies the terror charges and says he was conducting his own private research to highlight the shortcomings of the German asylum system and the ease with which it could be fooled.

As evidence, he has pointed to a number of documentary-style videos he made while staying at the refugee accommodation.

Picture shows: Lt Franco Albrecht (left) alongside British cadets at Sandhurst in 2014. Albrecht, the German army officer arrested for masqueraing as a refugee and accused of planning a false flag terror attack, has spoken out publicly for the first time this week. Sourced by Justin Huggler - Private
When his case first came to trial in 2018, the court ruled there was no evidence to support the terror charges and dismissed them.

But that decision was overturned on appeal last year, and the court in Frankfurt must now determine not only how Lt Albrecht was able to fool the German asylum authorities for 16 months, but also whether it was part of a far-Right plot to bring down the government.

There are no formal pleas in the German legal system but Lt Albrecht and his family have made clear in media interviews that he intends to fight the terror charges .

His double life finally caught up with him at Vienna airport in February 2017, when he was caught trying to retrieve a gun he had hidden in a lavatory there.

He told Austrian police he had found it while attending a military ball in Vienna and planned to hand it in to the authorities, but forgot about it and panicked when he remembered he was carrying it at the airport.

But when Austrian police checked his fingerprints they found he had two identities — one as Lt Albrecht, and the other as David Benjamin, the Syrian asylum-seeker.

Picture shows: Lt Franco Albrecht (centre) alongside British cadets at Sandhurst in 2013. Albrecht, the German army officer arrested for masqueraing as a refugee and accused of planning a false flag terror attack, has spoken out publicly for the first time this week. Sourced by Justin Huggler - Private
The Austrians handed this information over to their German counterparts and an investigation was opened which prosecutors allege found Lt Albrecht had a history of far-Right sympathies and links to “prepper” movements inside the German military.

"Preppers" are survivalists who believe the breakdown of civilised society is imminent and prepare or "prep" for it by hoarding weapons.

He was arrested in April 2017 and a large quantity of ammunition was found stored illegally at his mother’s house.

Prosecutors allege the gun he was caught trying to retrieve in Vienna, a historic French handgun made some time between 1928 to 1944, was the weapon with which he intended to carry out a series of assassinations.

Investigators also uncovered what prosecutors say is a “death list” of high-profile German figures among his possessions, including the names of Heiko Maas, the foreign minister, Claudia Roth, a Green Party politician, and Anetta Kahane, a Jewish activist.

They found photographs Lt Albrecht had taken inside the underground car park of Ms Kahane’s offices.

Lt Albrecht denies the names are a death list and says they were people he wanted to contact.

If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

