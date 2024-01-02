Far south Fort Worth to get new Bojangles restaurant across from popular shopping center

Fried chicken chain Bojangles is opening another restaurant in North Texas.

The North Carolina-based company has plans for a Burleson location, according to a recent city filing. This would be the first Bojangles location in Burleson.

According to the filing, the restaurant would be located in the southeast corner of McAlister Road and South Freeway. The tentative work location for the project is at 12901 South Freeway.

The new restaurant’s location will be in northern Burleson and across from the Gateway Station shopping center.

Bojangles has been around since 1977 and are famous for their Cajun-inspired fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The North Carolina-based company was created and named by Jack Fulk after the song, “Mr. Bojangles”.

While known for their bone-in chicken at their east coast locations, Bojangles is streamlining its menu in new markets such as Texas with boneless chicken offerings.

This means that chicken tenders are the name of the game in Texas. Other Bojangles menu options include Bo-Berry Biscuits, peach cobbler, salads, lemonade and milkshakes.

Bojangles is set to open its first Texas location in Frisco this spring.

How many Bojangles locations are in Texas?

When Bojangles announced plans to venture into the Lone Star State, they had plans to open 15 location across the Metroplex alone, according to WFAA-TV.

The company isn’t quite there yet, but is quickly approaching the goal. Bojangles has five locations in North Texas at:

Euless- 201 E. Euless Blvd.

Little Elm- 2823 W. Eldorado Parkway

Frisco- 1631 US Highway 380

Lancaster- 760 N. Interstate 35 E. Road

Wylie- 3008 FM 544 W.

Bojangles also has two other Texas locations in San Antonio at 8730 Potranco Road and in Richmond at 19310 W. Belfort Blvd.

HAS BOJANGLES OPERATED IN TEXAS BEFORE?

Yes, back in the 1980s.

A coupon for Bojangles can be found in the pages of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper from December 27, 1984.

In 1984, Bojangles operated three stores in Fort Worth and one in Haltom City:

4355 East Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth — Now an Auto Zone

2621 Hemphill St., Fort Worth — Now Tacos La Banqueta

7419 Camp Bowie W. Blvd., Fort Worth — Now Cancun Mexican Restaurant

5600 East Belknap St., Haltom City — Now a vacant building

A coupon for a $9.99 combo that came with a 16-piece fried chicken box and 12 biscuits can be found in the pages of the Star-Telegram from Dec. 27, 1984. At Bojangles today, a 12-piece fried chicken box with six biscuits costs $25.99.

By 1985, Bojangles had expanded to include three locations in Dallas and one in Arlington at 818 N. Collins St. But several years later, all of Bojangles Texas stores closed.

Its unclear why Bojangles pulled out of Texas, but the restaurant chain is back.