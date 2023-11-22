Far-Right Spanish politician shot in Madrid blames Iran for assassination attempt

Alejo Vidal-Quadras said ‘the Iranian regime wants to sweep us away from the earth’s surface’ - Thierry Charlier/AP Photo

A Spanish politician shot at close range in Madrid earlier this month has accused Iran of attempting to assassinate him.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a co-founder of Spain’s hard-Right Vox party and the former head of the centre-Right People’s Party in Catalonia, was shot in the face in the wealthy neighbourhood of Salamanca on Nov 9.

The 78-year-old is an ally of the Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an exiled opposition group.

On Wednesday, Mr Vidal-Quadras said Tehran was behind his attempted murder in a message delivered to a conference organised by Iranian opposition supporters.

“Let me remind you [of the methods] the Iranian regime uses to impose its malignant will upon us,” he said in a statement read to European parliamentarians.

These included “to plot and execute terrorist attacks as the one I have recently suffered”.

Police at the Madrid street where Alejo Vidal-Quadras was shot in the face earlier this month - NACHO DOCE/REUTERS

Mr Vidal-Quadras, who remains in hospital recovering from a double jaw fracture, did not offer any proof to back up his claim and police have not confirmed his theory.

A former European Parliament vice-president, he is also known for his opposition to Catalan separatism.

Iran’s embassy in Madrid said it “firmly condemns any kind of terrorist operation”, though it did not immediately comment on his claims.

British woman detained

Three people were detained on Tuesday in Andalusia as part of an investigation into the shooting, in which the gunman fled the scene on the back of a motorcycle ridden by an accomplice.

The trio, a British woman and two Spanish men, were being transferred to Madrid on Wednesday to appear before an investigating High Court judge.

Police sources told the El País newspaper that Mr Vidal-Quadras’s connection to Iran remained an open line of investigation.

Supporters of Alejo Vidal-Quadras hold candles in his honour after the assassination attempt - SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

‘EU must not appease Iranian regime’

The veteran politician also called on Wednesday for a change in the EU policy towards the Islamic Republic to avoid trying to “appease, to negotiate, to dialogue and to make concessions”.

“The Iranian regime does not want to find some balance of power between us; it wants to sweep us away from the earth’s surface,” he said.

In October 2022, Mr Vidal-Quadras was placed on an Iranian sanctions list in retaliation for European Union penalties imposed on the country, following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini’s death triggered months of nationwide protests that posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tehran blamed the demonstrations on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence.

Amini had been detained for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab rule.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.