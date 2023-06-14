So far, state hasn’t provided motive in YNW Melly case. One victim’s dad has a theory

Prosecutors allege that rapper YNW Melly was behind the murder of his two childhood best friends, though they have yet to provide a motive for the killings. One victim’s father, however, says he has an idea.

The “Murder on My Mind” rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of gunning down his childhood friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., in an alleged drive-by cover up after spending the night of Oct. 26, 2018 at a Fort Lauderdale recording studio. Confidant Cortlen Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, was also arrested and charged with the murders.

Melly’s trial, which started Monday, is ongoing, with most of the testimony Wednesday coming from expert sources analyzing forensic evidence.

Christopher Thomas Sr., Christopher Thomas Jr.’s father, told Law & Crime on Wednesday that he believes Melly was behind the double murder because the tight-knit trio was planning to sell the YNW brand for marketing and licensing purposes around the world.

Since Melly, Christopher and Williams co-founded YNW, they would each “get a piece of the pie,” Thomas told Law & Crime. Williams, who went by YNW Sakchaser, was supposed to get $200,000; Christopher, who went by YNW Juvy, would’ve gotten $100,000.

Williams and Melly, Thomas said, had previously argued over money.

“I think Melly didn’t want to give them guys nothing,” Thomas said. “He wanted to be the only one to shine.”

But defense attorney David Howard on Monday pointed out how the state had yet to establish a motive for the murders.

Defense Attorney David Howard points toward his client, Jamell Maurice Demons, known professionally as YNW Melly, as he speaks to the jury during opening statements at Melly’s double murder trial on Monday, June 9, 2023, in a Fort Lauderdale court.

“They have no reason for why he would do this because there is no reason,” Howard said. “It doesn’t make sense.”

The Miami Herald has reached out to Melly’s defense team but hasn’t heard back as of Wednesday night.

In the interview, Thomas also noted that he suspected Melly knew more than he was saying after a FaceTime shortly after the murders. Neither Melly nor Henry, Thomas said, gave an explanation about what happened that night. They didn’t mention a drive by, and they didn’t react when he broke down.

“They didn’t act like they was grieving like they lost a best friend or nothing,” Thomas told Law & Crime. “In my opinion, they were in the best spirits.”

Despite being close, Melly didn’t attend Williams’ or Christopher’s funerals, even though Christopher’s was pushed back so that Melly could make it, Thomas said. He also mentioned that Melly has “Jana,” the name of Williams’ mother, tattooed on his neck and added that he suspects Melly’s defense attorneys have instructed him to wear a turtleneck to hide the ink.

Florida rapper Jamell Maurice Demons known as YNW Melly, who is accused of killing 2 friends in October of 2018, is seen during a jury selection hearing presided by Judge John J. Murphy III, at the the Broward County Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale, on Wednesday April 12, 2023.

For Thomas, the murders have him grieving over — not just the loss of Christoper — but also the strained relationship his daughter, whom he had with Henry’s mother. He told the legal TV network that their relationship has been strained for two years and that he’s “heartbroken” that she frequently posts “Free Melly” on her social media accounts.

“They just got her brainwashed with the money,” Thomas said. “...Just brainwashed to the fact that she’s wishing the killer of her brother was free.”

Thomas told Law & Crime that he believes the death penalty is the appropriate sentence, if Melly is convicted. The rapper’s murder case is among the first under a new law that allows juries to recommend a death sentence with an 8-4 vote.

“I have no sympathy for him,” Thomas said.

On Tuesday, Christopher’s mother Leondra Phillips spoke to NBC 6 about the toll that the case has taken on her family.

“It’s been a long process,” she said. “It’s four years, [almost] going on five. I think it’s about time for us to get justice.”