Far-Right State Senator Suggests Trump Trial Could Inspire Civil War

Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore, a far-right Republican, suggested civil war could break out over the prosecution of Donald Trump in his state.

“We’ve got 19 people who are facing the rest of their life in prison because they spoke out against an election,” Moore said in a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

Trump and 18 allies were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office this month over an alleged racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Moore said he’d told a colleague, “we’ve got to put our heads together and figure this out” and take action, “because if we don’t, our constituencies are going to be fighting in the streets.”

“Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle,” he said. “I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so.”

In Moore’s view, he can accomplish that by defunding Willis’ office.

In a separate interview with Newsmax, he called Willis a “domestic threat.”

Since Trump’s indictment, Moore has unsuccessfully been pushing for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to call a special session of the state legislature to investigate Willis.

“America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically target political opponents,” the senator wrote on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month. “We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis.”

Every defendant in the 41-count indictment was charged with violating Georgia’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, which carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

Trump faces an additional 12 charges, including solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and filing false documents.